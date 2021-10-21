Pro-life groups expect victory as the United States Supreme Court intends to fast track the Texas abortion ban decision, reports say.

LifeNews tweeted on Monday that the Supreme Court will fast track its decision that bans the Texas Heartbeat Act while lawsuits filed by President Joe Biden and pro-choice companies are ongoing in the lower courts.

"Supreme Court Will Fast Track Decision on Texas Abortion Ban, Pro-Life Groups Expect Another Victory," LifeNews announced.

The Supreme Court has given the state of Texas until Thursday noon to file its explanation on why should the ban on abortion be continuously implemented. The said directive of the Supreme Court comes after the Biden Administration requests for the second time to block the Texas Heartbeat Act for the second time.

The Texas Heartbeat Act or Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions six weeks beyond for pregnancies detected of a fetal heartbeat, came into effect last September 1 and the Biden Administration requested the high court immediately thereafter to block its implementation through a temporary restraining order.

However, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman rejected the requested initially but only to change his mind weeks after declaring "pregnant people" be given their right to abortion. Pitman ruled the abortion ban as "unconstitutional."

The United States 5th Circuit Court of Appeals last week rejected the block demanded by Biden on the Texas abortion ban in a 2-1 vote. The 5th Circuit Court's decision thus reinstated the Texas Heartbeat Act while other lawsuits against it were still being heard elsewhere. The "administrative stay" on the abortion ban was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton through a motion for appeal against the District Court's "lawless order" and the "federal overreach."

In line with the second request, Texas Right To Life Media and Communication Director Kimberlyn Schwartz said during an interview that they expect Biden to lose this time and that the Supreme Court won't implement a block again.

"We are excited to continue saving hundreds of lives through the Texas Heartbeat Act. However, the battle is not finished. We are confident Texas will ultimately defeat these attacks on our life-saving efforts," Schwartz declared.

The second request to block the abortion ban was filed on Monday by the Department of Justice, who called it "plainly unconstitutional." The Department of Justice also rebuked Texas' "proposition" that their ban is "powerless" in the face of federal courts.

"S.B. 8 is plainly unconstitutional under this Court's precedents. Texas has not seriously argued otherwise," the Department of Justice said in its filing.

"Texas's insistence that no party can bring a suit challenging S.B. 8 amounts to an assertion that the federal courts are powerless to halt the State's ongoing nullification of federal law. That proposition is as breathtaking as it is dangerous," they continued.

Should the Supreme Court indeed decide not to block SB8 again, the law will be in effect until December when it is scheduled for oral arguments by the 5th Circuit Court. This would mean more lives would be saved from abortions.

Susan B. Anthony List said "132 lives per day" are saved by the Texas Heartbeat Act. As of September 28, SB8 has saved 3,696 children since the law took effect.