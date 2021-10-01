A major pro-life organization taunted the Democrat's Women's Health Protection Act and exposed the lies surrounding the said pro-abortion bill in a series of posts in Twitter this week.

The Susan B. Anthony List, a non-profit organization composed of more than 900,000 Americans working to end abortion through legislation, pointed out how the Women's Health Protection Act contradicts itself in so far as protecting women is concerned.

"The so-called 'Women's Health Protection Act' would ban states from passing commonsense protections including: waiting periods, ultrasound requirements, requiring parental notification, protecting women from coercion. These laws TRULY protect women," the Susan B. Anthony List sarcastically said on Wednesday.

"Yet again, many false claims being made about the Texas Heartbeat Act. But the truth remains, lives are being saved and this is something to celebrate!" The organization contrasted in a succeeding post.

The SBA List's remark come in reaction to the ongoing hearing being held in the Senate against the Texas Heartbeat Act, which was approved on September 1 and bans abortions on pregnancies six weeks above once a heartbeat has been detected medically.

The SBA List called the hearing an "attack" on the Texas Heartbeat Act or also known as Senate Bill 8. While the Women's Health Protection Act passed the House of Representatives last week as a means to curtail the alleged "unconstitutionality" of the Senate Bill 8.

During the hearing, Texas Representative Donna Howard spoke against the Senate Bill 8 and cast doubt on the manner the United States Supreme Court decided on it. Pro-life Republicans led by Texas Senator John Cornyn highlighted attempts of the Democrats during the hearing to malign the Supreme Court into serving a particular political party.

Cornyn pointed out to Howard that the Supreme Court could not defend themselves and decided on the emergency petition filed by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union to block SB8 was purely "procedural and has nothing to do with the substance of the case."

SBA List said the Democrats were "out of touch" in attacking SB8 when the state is simply protecting unborn lives, which they said has already saved almost four thousand babies since it became a law. The nonprofit then cited a study conducted by the Charlotte Lozier Institute which highlighted "132 lives per day" are saved by SB8.

"While out of touch Washington Democrats hold a hearing today attacking Texas for their law protecting babies with a heartbeat...3,696 children are still alive today since the law took effect (Sep. 1), per @LozierInstitute analysis. That's enough kids to fill 82 school buses," SBA List remarked in Twitter on Thursday.

In a statement dated September 30, the SBA List highlighted that another hearing will be conducted by the Democrats through House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform led by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of New York. The said hearing calls for the removal of the Hyde Amendment, promotes the Women Health Protection Act, and decries SB8.

"The American people are eager to modernize our laws to reflect decades of science showing that unborn children are as human as you and me. Despite what pro-abortion advocates may claim today, abortion is not health care. Mother and children deserve better and we applaud Representative Kat Cammack and Dr. Ingrid Skop for bravely testifying today in order to convey the reality of abortion, which deeply wounds women destroys innocent lives," Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in the statement.

Cammack and Skop provided testimonials for the upcoming hearing where they raised the consistency of the Democratic Party in normalizing and glorifying abortion.