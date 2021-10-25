A pro-life organization reposted a two-year-old report showing how faith leaders can be deceived enough to call abortion, the process of ending the life of an unborn child, something "Godly."

LifeNews reposted on Sunday, October 24, a 2018 report stating that former Advent United Church of Christ Pastor Rev. Dr. Susan K. Smith led the "blessing" of a Planned Parenthood branch together with the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice.

Former United Church of Christ Pastor Says Abortions are “Godly Decisions” https://t.co/pcD8nAV0Ab — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 24, 2021

The blessing, entitled "Holy Ground: Blessing the Sacred Space of Decision," intended to gather faith leaders from Greater Ohio. Smith, in a statement, explained that she has launched a non-profit organization called "Crazy Faith Ministries" for social issues after 22 years of being a pastor.

Smith announced the "blessing" of the abortion clinic as "a Biblical decision" and defended the event, alleging that the Christian faith is not monopolized by pro-lifers.

"Anti-abortion advocates do not have the monopoly on faith or God. Many faith leaders and people of faith hold that accessing and providing abortions are good and godly decisions," Smith said.

According to the event's website, "Holy Ground" is a "celebration of conscience" involving Planned Parenthood's staff, abortion providers, and clients.

"During this clinic blessing, participants will gather with local faith leaders and guests to ask for God's blessing upon Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio's East Columbus Surgical facility, the abortion providers and staff, and all those who pass through the center. The event also intends to be a venue where 'progressive voices of faith' could be heard," Planned Parenthood said.

"In celebration of conscience and moral decision making, this event will include interfaith blessings, prayers, and testimonies about receiving and providing abortion care. This clinic blessing will create space for progressive voices of faith to speak boldly in support of comprehensive reproductive health care, especially abortion," the abortion giant added.

At the time, 40 Days for Life's Shaun Carney rebuked Smith's claims on abortion being "Biblical" and "Godly." He pointed out the irony in Smith's statement and raised it is an attempt to make the violent procedure appealing to others.

Carney underscored it as a desperate attempt on the side of Planned Parenthood who sent invitations for the event describing abortion as "good and godly" and a "celebration of conscience and moral decision making." Carney also called Planned Parenthood's attempt of making the event a "godly" one as a sacrilege and a "public stunt" since their industry is already "dying."

"Abortion is simply unsuccessful unless it ends the life of a baby. Every abortion-at every stage-is barbaric and can never be justified. That is why those who advocate for abortion appeal to anything in order to justify it...including God," Carney said.

"Events like this show the abortion industry's true colors. Gone are the days when abortion advocates claimed abortion should be safe, legal and rare," he added.

"Sacrilegious spectacles like this are the last gasp of a dying industry...and proof that Planned Parenthood understands that no matter what rhetoric you use, abortion kills a baby. No publicity stunt will remove that fact, but prayer can end it."

Another pro-abortion clergy

More recently, Texas Presbyterian Pastor Rev. Angela Williams echoed Smith's statements and urged the "clergy to speak up against pro-life efforts to ban abortions." Williams revealed that through the Texas Freedom Network she is trying to convince Christians to support abortion.

Williams explained that as clergy, God ordained them to accompany and love people, and rebuked the Texas Heartbeat Act-a ban on abortions for six weeks beyond for pregnancies detected of a fetal heartbeat--as contrary to that call.

"It's based in shame. It's trying to scare people into silence. It might be successful in that regard, but we're not going to go down quietly. It is important to stand up and say, 'No.' We've been quiet and silent, and let things happen for fear of disturbing the waters and disturbing relationships-and we have seen the devastating consequences of that. This has to come from a faith voice," Williams said.