Abortions are now outlawed in Mason, Ohio having been declared as the new sanctuary city for the unborn through a law that will be in effect starting November 24.

The Christian Headlines highlighted that Mason City was declared "a sanctuary for the unborn" on Monday, October 25, by a vote of 4-3 by its city council. Advocates of the city council's ordinance on the abortion ban will make sure abortion clinics would be set up in Mason in the future, even though there are very few available at present.

The ordinance declares a penalty of $2,500 will be imposed on violators per abortion conducted. The penalty comes with a maximum of 12 months imprisonment. Violators include anyone who "aids and abets" the abortion, since the ordinance similarly classifies them as "a criminal and a felon."

The Texas-based pro-life organization Sanctuary Cities For The Unborn have assisted the Mason City Council in the drafting of the ordinance. Sanctuary Cities For The Unborn, founded by Mark Lee Dickson, have helped 43 cities including Texas and Nebraska into becoming a safe haven from abortion.

Mason is said to be the 41st sanctuary city for the unborn and the second city in Ohio after Lebanon to be declared as such, proof of the pro-life sanctuary city movement growing in the recent months.

As previously reported, Lebanon is the biggest city to be declared a sanctuary city for the unborn considering its 20,000 residents. The declaration came as part of a law that bans abortion within the city that was unanimously adopted by the Lebanon City Council out of "whats good for" their "community."

"Tonight the City of Mason, Ohio (population 34,450) became the FORTY-FIRST CITY in the nation, and the second city in Ohio, to pass an enforceable ordinance outlawing abortion within their city limits. The second and final vote by the City Council was 4-3," Dickson via Facebook.

"While the ordinance did not have enough votes to pass as an emergency measure, it did pass with a majority vote so the ordinance will go into effect in 30 days! The City of Mason is now the second largest city in the nation to outlaw abortion. Way to go Mason, Ohio!" he added.

Mason City Vice Mayor Mike Gilb explained that the ordinance is meant to strengthen the "foundation" of life, which he said he finds personally as a "fundamental issue." Gilb is one of the council members who passed the ordinance.

"I'm here to protect life. For me, it's a fundamental issue. If the foundations be destroyed, what do we have left. I'm not just here to decide how bright the streetlights should be or where the next roundabout goes. Those things are certainly important issues, but they're not as fundamental as protecting life," Gilb said.

On the other side of the fence, Mason City Council Member Diana Nelson called the ordinance as "unconstitutional," pointing to the ruling of the Supreme Court on abortion. Nelson and the rest of the ordinance's opponents are planning to file a referendum that intends to collect 1,500 signatures against it. Opponents have also held protests in the past weeks against the ordinance.

"America has a legal system in place to create order in our country. We must follow and abide by that system. The supreme court has made a ruling on abortion, regardless of one's opinion on abortion, creating local laws that contradict with federal laws is illegal and unconstitutional," Nelson pointed out.

According to Sanctuary Cities For The Unborn, it is still eyeing more Texas cities to become a part of their listing that it currently labels as "potential cities." Austin is said to be considered as a "cities of death," having rejected to outlaw abortion. While 10 cities in Texas--Carthage, Coahoma, Edinburg, Jacksboro, Lindale, Mineral Wells, Omaha, Rising Star, Tulia, and Wilson--have denied petitions of their citizens to outlaw abortion through a city ordinance.

The organization invites other cities to take part in the pro-life sanctuary city movement and offers assistance on how to begin it.