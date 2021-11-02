A man from Netherlands is reportedly charged for selling suicide powder to 700 people, which has led to as many as 33 deaths.

The National Right To Life said a certain "Alex S," a 28-year-old man, was arrested from his home in Eindhoven in July for supplying lethal drugs to people who desired to commit suicide. The unnamed man was arrested after local authorities conducted a lengthy investigation on the suspect who was said to be paid a large amount of money for supplying the suicide drug. The suspect is also charged with money laundering but details were not disclosed by the prosecutor.

Alex S. is said to be a member of Cooperatie Laatste Wil also known as "Final Wish Cooperative," which is an organization that advocates self-determination of one's death. Alex S. was actually arrested along with three other members of the Cooperatie Laatste Wil, which includes its Chairman Jos van W.

According to investigations conducted by local authorities, Alex S would give lethal drugs to clients who would get in touch with him using Telegram and ProtonMail for orders. The clients would then pickup their orders in Eindhoven or be charged an extra 20 Euros for deliveries.

Alex S also would provide his clients with a "drug that reduces the urge to vomit" even though he is not a medical professional. This is said to be a violation of the country's laws on assisting someone to commit suicide and on the prescription of medicines.

The prosecution took several months to determine the number of deaths Alex S' suicide drugs caused. NL Times said the Public Prosecution Service of Netherlands (OM) identified 33 cases.

Prior to releasing the details on the final number of victims last week, the OM originally thought there were only six suicide victims as a result of Alex S's sales. They were wrong, as they eventually found that there were 15 people who "definitely" died due to the suicide powder.

Another 18 died after buying the said suicide powder, although the actual cause of death is still under investigation.

The OM also revealed in its report last week that between 2018 and a month prior to his arrest this year, Alex S was able to sell the suicide powder to almost 700 people.

While euthanasia is legal in Netherlands, there are limits to it, particularly in Paragraph 2 of Article 294 that stipulates assisting suicide is illegal and is punishable by imprisonment on top of a fine.

"Anyone who intentionally assists another person in suicide or provides him with the means to do so, shall, if the suicide follows, be punished with a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine of the fourth category," the law said.

Jos van Wijk, chairman of the Cooperatie Laatste Wil and suspected to be a co-perpetrator with Alex S, arrest admitted prior to his arrest that the group has been involved with more than 100 suicide deaths. Wijk also admitted being aware that assisting suicide is illegal but stressed that "he doesn't care."

The Euthanasia Prevention Coalition said one of the victims of suicide powder was 19-year-old Ximena Knol who died in February 2018. Knol's parents have called on national television for Final Wish Cooperative to be shut down for allegedly selling "Substance X" to her. This then prompted local authorities to conduct an investigation on the cooperative and on Alex S.