Catholic League President William "Bill" Donohue said there's no evidence Pope Francis told President Joe Biden that he's a "good Catholic."

Life News published on Tuesday an op-ed by Donohue debunking the statements of Biden that he was told by the pope that he's a "good Catholic" and that he "should keep receiving communion."

As previously reported, Biden was on the spotlight last weekend for his visit to Pope Francis in the Vatican prior to attending two global summits also scheduled there in Europe. Biden was asked during a press conference immediately after his exclusive and extended meeting with Pope Francis whether they were able to discuss the issue on abortion. He responded "no" to the question and then presented what he claimed as the Pope's opinions about him.

"No, it didn't. It came up, we just talked about the fact that he was happy I was a good Catholic and I should keep receiving communion," Biden said.

Donohue pointed out that Biden's statements have left many Catholics "dismayed" since the news broke, especially since the Vatican has not denied nor confirmed their validity. Donohue said it would be best to be "skeptical" about Biden's pronouncements and instead "examine" what was actually said.

"Many Catholics were dismayed, if not furious, with news reports indicating that Pope Francis told President Biden on October 29 that he was 'a good Catholic' and 'should keep receiving Communion.' The Vatican has neither confirmed nor denied this account. As I said when the news broke, we have good reasons to be skeptical of Biden's rendition," Donohue said.

"After taking another look at this issue, examining the exact words used by Biden-not relying on media interpretations of what he said-my skepticism is growing. The president was asked about this matter at two press conferences: one on October 29, and the other on October 31," he revealed.

Donohue went on to say that Biden's statements were inconsistent in the two press conferences. In the October 29 conference, Biden responded with a "no" when the reporter asked, "Mr. President, did the issue of abortion come up at all?"

However, Biden changed what he said two days later in the last press conference stating that "It came up" when the same question was asked. According to Donohue, that's only the time Biden afterwards said that the pope said he "was a good Catholic" and on the matter on continuing to receive Communion.

"So which account is true?" Donohue raised.

Donohue underscored that it would be "peculiar" for the Pope to tell Biden to "keep receiving Communion" if the matter on abortion was not discussed, as per Biden's original statement. If it did come up, it would be good to know the context the Pope did mention it.

"If the first version is right-abortion never came up for discussion-then it seems peculiar, to say the least, for the pope to tell him he should 'keep receiving Communion.' What would be the context for such a statement, if not abortion? After all, the entire controversy is about Biden's pro-abortion record, so it is hard to imagine the pope imploring him to 'keep receiving Communion' absent any discussion of abortion. Are we to believe he said this out of the blue?" Donohue highlighted.

The Catholic League President wondered what the Pope told Biden if abortion was discussed during their meeting, especially since the former recently stated that "abortion is murder. Those who carry out abortions kill." These statements would have "surely made Biden uneasy," but footage of the meeting and the succeeding press conference does not show him to be.

Donohue also cited Biden avoiding the question on him bringing up the matter on the U.S. Conference of Bishops with the Pope, stating that it is a "private conversation," which is rather unlikely since this matter "affects him personally," particularly his suitability to receive Communion. Donohue then concluded that "it is entirely possible Biden is lying" having seen "an opportunity to report to the press the most important thing he wanted from the pope-a chance to undercut those U.S. bishops who are deeply troubled about his pro-abortion record."

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone similarly debunked Biden's statements, undermining the fact that "people often hear what they want to hear."

"In my own personal experience--and I have no doubts this is common to anyone in a leadership position--any number of times I've said one thing, and the person I was speaking to heard something else. People often hear what they want to hear. This is not at all uncommon," Cordileone tweeted on Sunday.