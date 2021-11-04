President Joe Biden reportedly invoked God's name during his speech in the climate change summit held in Scotland.

The Christian Post said Biden gave a speech in the United Nations Climate Change Conference United Kingdom (COP26) on Monday where he claimed Americans have "seen the Lord" when it comes to climate change. He also said "May God save the planet."

The COP26, which is being held in Glasgow partnership with the Italian government, began on Sunday, October 31, and ends on November 12. One of the goals of the conference is to "secure global net zero by mid-century and keep 1.5 degrees within reach," in terms of reducing global emissions come 2030 by its member countries.

This involves accelerating the phase out of coal, curtailing deforestation, speeding up the switching of automobiles to electric ones, and encouraging investments in "renewables."

Biden is joined by 119 global leaders discussing how "to keep 1.5 alive" in "global negotiations to help determine whether humanity can drive forward the urgent action needed to avoid catastrophic climate change." The event on Monday was meant to kickstart the Conference and hear what these global leaders have to say on the urgent issue on climate change.

Biden gave two speeches on Monday, one for the "Leaders Statement" and another during the "Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade" event of the conference. In both occasions, Biden mentioned God in his statements.

Biden invoked God in closing his speech for the Leaders Statement through a blessing on those present and hopes for the planet.

"God bless you all, and may God save the planet. Thank you," Biden said.

In the body of his speech, Biden stressed the urgency of the situation in the face of climate change that threatens "future generations to suffer" and underscored the role of living in the present to "do what is necessary" for it.

"This is the decade that will determine the answer. This decade. The science is clear: We only have a brief window left before us to raise our ambitions and to raise--to meet the task that's rapidly narrowing," Biden disclosed.

"This is a decisive decade in which we have an opportunity to prove ourselves. We can keep the goal of limiting global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius within our reach if we come together, if we commit to doing our part of each of our nations with determination and with ambition. That's what COP26 is all about," he stressed.

Biden claimed that the Glasgow conference is that deciding moment for the world in preserving "our shared future" because climate change "is already ravaging the world" and "costing our nations trillions of dollars." He underscored the experiences of tremendous heat and drought alongside flooding and storms that has never been experienced before on top of a global pandemic.

During the event on Action and Solidarity, Biden claimed that the extreme natural calamities experienced by the United States in the past years especially this 2021 have opened the eyes of many Americans to understand the "urgency" of climate change.

"Well, they have, as they say in southern parts of my state, seen the Lord. They've seen what's happened back home, the incredible changes that are taking place. And they're now finally--finally, finally realizing the sense of urgency that you all are," Biden revealed.

Biden shared that the countries already have the "tools," "know-how," and the "resources" to address the issue on climate change. What is lacking, however, is the decision to really "make some choices." Biden said "we have to be ready to step up for everyone" since the opportunity is already at hand--that the "world is ready to embrace" climate change.