In his usual epic style of calling out Christians, pastors, and churches who are caving in to the pressures of the world instead of trusting the Lord, Mario Murillo slams churches which refuse to accept unvaccinated people.

Mario Murillo, like other patriots who are standing up to unlawful and tyrannical mandates, said expressly in his Nov. 2 blog that the Mario Murillo Ministries would never utilize an auditorium or church facility that prohibits anybody who is not vaccinated from attending.

Murillo pointed out how those in authority had forced individuals to make a difficult and perhaps hazardous decision as the demand to vaccinate increased.

He cited the Salk and Sabin polio vaccines as examples of non-intrusive science, in which people were informed and given the option to adopt an effective and fully proven weapon against a lethal illness.

Murillo, on the other hand, blames the authorities for the heightened skepticism about COVID shots, which have been connected to several incidents of terrible side effects and the suppression of viable safe alternatives.

"If the leaders of the vaccination movement have made Americans suspicious and reluctant, they have no one to blame but themselves," he said.

So in the form of questions, he enumerated the grounds for their decision.

"I would love to know that these vaccines are not experimental drugs. That they have no side effects. It would be good to prove the FDA is neutral in their endorsements. Why do advocates use shady and tyrannical methods in to force people to be vaccinated?" he asked.

"If these vaccines are so safe and effective, then:

Why are government agencies and hospitals hiding the side effects of vaccination and inflating the death tolls from Covid? Are people still getting infected with Covid even after they have been vaccinated? Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube censor honest and harmless questions about the vaccinations. Why? Why are you denying the benefits of natural immunity, Ivermectin and Hydroquinone? Why are masks still mandatory after vaccinations? Why are Democrats and Woke corporations destroying people's livelihood and careers? All over a disease that has less than a one percent chance of putting you in the hospital."

Mario also condemns Christian concerts in venues that forbid unvaccinated individuals from participating since their actions are discriminatory towards unvaccinated people, disregarding the reality that what they're doing is pushing people to make risky health decisions merely to hear their music or become part of their ministries.

He highlighted how In-N-Out Burger, a fast food chain, has more guts than most Christian organizations when it comes to fighting for what is right, just, and true.

In-N-Out Burger had reportedly said the ff:

"We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive."

"Should Christian ministries and gospel bands have less moral conviction than a fast-food company?" Murillo asked.

"We have thought about it, and the very idea is repugnant to our convictions. That is why Mario Murillo Ministries will never use an auditorium or church building that bans anyone who is unvaccinated," he concluded.