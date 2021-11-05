A newcomer Republican truck driver spent very little to campaign for the recent elections but has successfully ousted longtime Democrat Senate President Steve Sweeney in New Jersey's elections for the 3rd Legislative District.

CBN News reported that Sweeney lost the reelection to a 25-year truck driver for a furniture company, Edward Durr, as election results were tallied last Thursday, October 28. According to NJ.com, Durr led by 2,000 votes against Sweeney at 32,134 votes and 30,125, respectively, on Thursday when 98% of the votes have been counted.

A filing at the Election Law Enforcement Commission reported that Durr won by spending only $2,300, U.S. News noted. Durr himself, however, told Fox that he spent $5,000.

Durr's unexpected win has left the Democratic Party in limbo with matters pending for discussion prior to Sweeney's defeat. Democrats expected to meet with Sweeney on his return from winning the elections after he canceled a meeting set on Thursday to discuss matters on state legislature.

Now that Sweeney lost, the Democratic Party reportedly doesn't know how to move forward especially since he is responsible for managing the progressive agenda of Governor Phil Murphy. The said agenda is said to include the legalization of recreational marijuana, paid sick leave, and a phased-in minimum wage of $15 an hour.

"It is stunning and shocking and I cannot figure it out," Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg told CBN.

Similarly, Durr revealed that he was surprised he'll win the elections being set against Sweeney who he calls a "powerful person." Durr, who advocates 2nd Amendment rights and lower taxes, disclosed that his joke to "shock the world" actually came true.

"I joked with people and I said, 'I'm going to shock the world, I'm going to beat this man. I was saying it, but really kind of joking. Because what chance did a person like me really stand against this man? He's literally the second-most powerful person in the state of New Jersey," Durr said.

Durr ran previously for two state Assemblies, one in 2017 and followed in 2019. However, he did not win in both.

The 58-year-old commercial driver is the father of three and grandfather of six children. He was endorsed by gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli "as the right man" set against Sweeney because of him being "fearless."

Durr, however, pointed out that he was not fearless though he was not afraid to run against Sweeney who was vying for his 7th term and a possible gubernatorial post in 2025.

"I don't know if I truly am fearless or stupid. Because who in their right mind would take on a person with that kind of power and clout? But his power, his clout, did not scare me," Durr disclosed.

Durr spent so little for his campaign since he would introduce himself to voters as he walked door-to-door in the district wearing plain clothes. He did come out with advertisements including a campaign video highlighting the need for "change" in the Senate due to the "rising cost of living."

"The Senate President has spent 20 years in Trenton. Higher taxes, increasing debt and the rising cost of living. We deserve better. New Jersey, it's time for a change," Durr said in the video.

Durr explained that Sweeney had the opportunity to do better for the people but he didn't and he told himself it "had to end." He pointed out particularly seeing people's rights being ignored that angered him personally.

"He did not fight for the people, and that had to end. I'm a person who believes in the right to the people. I'm a firm constitutionalist believer and I believe in people's rights. When I saw how people were being mistreated or ignored, that angered me to say: 'I'm going to make my voice heard'," Durr emphasized.