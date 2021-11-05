The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has turned to indoctrinating very young minds with their own propaganda. The communist state, which prohibits any kind of religious education for minors but does not forbid education against religion, is now targeting kindergarten students with anti-Christian or anti-West religion propaganda.

According to Bitter Winter, about a hundred kindergarten children in the district of Jiaocheng, in the prefecture-level city Ningde, in Fujian province, visited the Ningde Science and Technology Museum, where they learned about trains and helicopters. But not before learning about "preventive education" against "xie jiao."

The report said that xie jiao, or religious movements are those banned by the CCP as "heterodox teachings" or "evil cults" and "illegal religion." The kindergarten students attended a program of "preventive education" against what the government believes is "illegal religion."

During the program, kids were given picture booklets and had to go through a panel exhibition. Later, they were shown several movies. An activist explained to the kindergarten students that that the moves were produced in accordance to the "cognitive abilities" of very young children.

The kindergarten students were shown cartoons that delivered the message against "xie jiao and illegal religion." Among the films was one movie dedicated to presenting The Church of Almighty God as a xie jiao, while others condemned it as "superstition" and "illegal religion" in general. The Church of Almighty God is the largest Chinese Christian new religious movement, which was founded in 1991.

According to CBN News, this is just one of the many strategies the CCP has in its "ongoing campaign...to teach children to hate God." In previous reports, the media outlet reported that Chinese school children have been instructed by the government to report their parents who uphold Christian views.

Just this September, dozens of students and staff members were arrested by Chinese authorities in the Heilongjiang province after police raided a Christian high school and confiscated school materials. The Maizi Christian Music High School was raided by at least 30 CCP officials, police officers, religious affairs bureau officials, and local school district administers confiscated computers and documents belonging to the school.

Prior to the attack, Principal Xu informed teachers that authorities had contacted his landlord and warned the educators to be ready for "the test." In another case earlier this year, a Christian mother in China lamented how her child appeared to act different after going to school.

"Before starting school, I told my child about God's creation, and he believed it," the Chinese mother who is Christian explained. "But after being taught at school, my child is like a different person. In atheistic China, these pure and innocent children have been taught to hate God."

Persecution watchdog Open Doors USA has ranked China as 17th in its 2021 World Watch List of countries where Christian persecution is at its worst. The organization encourages Christian faithful across the world to participate in this Sunday's International Day of Prayer for persecuted Christians, to commemorate those who continue to suffer under abusive regimes.