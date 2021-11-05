The Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson gave credit to God for his team's 2021 World Series win on Tuesday, November 2 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

The Christian Post said the 27-year-old Swanson acknowledged God's role for the Atlanta Braves winning in the 2021 Major League Baseball World Series against the Houston Astros. The Braves won in Game 6, it's first world title after 26 years.

Swanson said in an interview with Fox Sports immediately after the game that God planned him to join the World Series and expressed how blessed and peaceful he is because of what transpired in the event.

"The good Lord, I mean, He's blessed me so much. I wouldn't be here without Him. Just the peace that He gives me is remarkable, especially in moments like this, you know you'll never go wrong in trusting in that," Swanson said.

Swanson, who is very open about his Christian faith, previously said in an interview that God's plan "will never fail you." He said this after the Braves won Game 4 on Saturday, October 30.

In the interview, Swanson was asked how he felt considering his team is nearing victory in the World Series. He was also asked how he weighed in from being traded in 2015 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks to his present team, which he admired a lot having grown up in Atlanta.

Swanson responded with how grateful he is in where God led him, describing it as the "best thing" that ever happened to him. He pointed out that moving to the Atlanta Braves enabled him more family time, as well as, meet his girlfriend.

"I'm just so thankful to be here. I really can't say it enough. Getting traded over here, at the time, I didn't understand it. But God's always got a plan, and if I've learned one thing is having faith in that plan will never fail you, and it's one of the best things that's ever happened to me," Swanson revealed.

"Being here, being able to see my family as much as I do, watching my nephews grow up. If I didn't get traded here, I would never have met Mallory here. You just start stacking things on top of each other and it's truly a blessing to be here in this city," he added.

Sports Spectrum explained that Swanson's outstanding career in Vanderbilt during college made the Arizona Diamondbacks select him as the overall No. 1 for the 2015 MLB Draft. The Diamondbacks then traded him to the Atlanta Braves six months later though clueless why the former did so. Nonetheless, Swanson performed exceeding expectations with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs in 160 games.

Swanson admitted these happened only after he prioritized his mental health and relationship with God. He said coming to a point of finally fully trusting God with his worries. This made him feel God's presence more and urged others to spend more time with God.

"If anything, the lesson that I've learned was that you can't go wrong trusting and growing closer to God. Whatever way that works for you is what works for you. But spend time with God. Legitimately spend time in the words that He wrote through people that were on this earth. Spend time in prayer and meditation and silence. Do these things to grow near to Him," Swanson told Sports Spectrum.

"I really started to feel His presence more, and I really started to feel more comfortable with the callings and stuff that He's put on my heart," he added.