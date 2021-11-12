A book on abortion reportedly misleads teenagers into believing that the procedure to kill and remove unborn babies from the womb is "harmless" and "gentle."

Live Action, a pro-life organization founded by Lila Rose, highlighted the ill consequences of the book "My Body My Choice: The Fight For Abortion Rights" by Canadian Author for Children and Teens Robin Stevenson. The book is recommended as a "required reading for teens of every gender" by Booklist and rated with four stars in Amazon.

Live Action pointed out that the book's approach on abortion is far from the truth as it does not convey the procedure's actual effect, which is the "destruction of a human being." The organization highlighted what the book speaks on the "first-trimester suction abortion" as a common procedure involving the use of a "thin straw" to "empty the contents of the uterus" that "takes less than five minutes."

"The book makes these abortions sound harmless and trivial, just the 'gentle' removal of the 'contents of the uterus.' But that isn't reality. Suction abortions are committed between five and 13 weeks of pregnancy. A typical abortion of this type is done on an eight-week-old preborn baby," the pro-life group said.

"At that stage, the baby has had a beating heart since 22 days after fertilization. He or she has a brain that is producing brain waves. She responds to touch. She experiences hiccups. She is already right or left-handed. If she is female, she has ovaries of her own. She is a unique individual who has never existed before in all of history and will never exist again," the organization elaborated.

Live Action cited the video of former abortionist Dr. Anthony Levatino that details what happens during a suction aspiration abortion that contradicts the book's claims.

The organization also referenced the statements of former abortion facility worker Jewels Green on what happens after such abortions. Green said that the unborn's "teeny-tiny body parts were visible" and "were easily discernible" at "75% of the time" during such stage of the abortion. Green revealed that the visibility of the body parts was actually the doctor's indication that the abortion has been completed.

"That was the only way the doctor could ascertain that the abortion was complete - to count limbs, make sure the spine and skull were present. The 'blob of cells' argument is only spouted by people who have never seen the aftermath of an abortion," Live Action quoted Green in stating.

In addition, Live Action also quoted former abortionist Dr. McArthur Hill who described what he did during the procedure, that confirmed Green's statement. Hill shared an experience he had while studying the "embryology of the ovary" that had him "come face-to-face with the contents of those sacks." Hill said that he had to identify the body parts that was "torn" due to the procedure.

"I, personally, then had to search through the jumbled-up mass of tissue to find the fetal gonads, to be sure to include them on the slide so that we could study them. The jumbled-up mass of tissue was easily identifiable as the torn and shredded body of a tiny human being. It was very obvious when we viewed the slides that we were also studying the embryology of the testes because half of the aborted fetuses were males," Hill disclosed.

These statements from various medical professionals involved in abortion previously provide information, Live News underscored, that Steven's book totally misinforms teenager of the reality of what transpires during abortion and its actual effects on the unborn, making the book, "My Body My Choice: The Fight For Abortion Rights" nothing but "deceptive."

"The pro-abortion book's sanitized description of abortion is far from the reality of a suction abortion. The description is deceptive," Live Action stressed.