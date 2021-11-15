A prophetic minister in Australia shared a few factors of Biblical promotion that Christians can learn from a well-loved account in the Bible.

Gleaning from Mordecai's story in the book of Esther, Helen Calder, author and the founder of Enliven Ministries, a prophetic ministry, outlined six steps of divine promotion through her article on Charisma Magazine.

First, Calder said that speaking up is important, especially for justice and correcting a mistake. "Realize your voice is powerful," she said. This was exemplified by Esther when she courageously spoke to King Ahasuerus on behalf of her people, the Jews.

Mordecai also spoke up upon his discovery of the plot to kill the king and this action, which was documented in the royal records, earned him a track record of excellence, loyalty and leadership.

Second, Calder noted that Christians must be "aware that persecution may precede promotion." The minister said that prior to being promoted, a person may experience persecution like what happened to Mordecai.

Believing that only God deserves to be worshiped, he was hated by Haman for simply refusing to bow down. Though the latter's fury led to a plot of annihilating the Jews, God turned the situation into Mordecai's promotion.

Third, Christians must receive God's grace to help them stand firm. The minister emphasized that character is important in the eyes of the LORD as shown by Mordecai when Haman tried to destroy his life and reputation. God did not allow Mordecai to fall into the hands of his enemy but delivered him and his people from the evil plans. Calder stated that the story reminds believers that when pressure comes against them, God's power is at work.

Fourth, the favor of God. As stated in 1 Samuel 2:8, the LORD has the power to raise a person out of nothing into greatness. The minister noted that like Mordecai and Esther who rose to royalty through God's favor, the LORD is also able to do such to His people today.

She pointed out that being an overcomer is at the "very core of [a Christian's] identity," as the Bible says in Romans 8:37 and Ephesians 2:4-6. Luke 14:10 reminds believers to be humble, as Jesus taught His followers, and allow the favor of God to work in their promotion. "This is a promotion that does not come through presumption or entitlement," she said.

Fifth, a vision of victory through faith. Despite the grim order to annihilate the Jews, Mordecai already knew that they will be victorious and even warned Esther that if she declines to intervene for them, someone else will do it. Calder stressed that when God is planning to use a person, He will raise him up to be able to do it.

Finally, stepping confidently into place. Upon promotion, Mordecai immediately used his platform to do the necessary actions in countering the decree of annihilating the Jews, leading to their victory against their enemy - a happy ending that echoes David's statement in Psalm 30:11.

"You turned my wailing into dancing; You removed my sackcloth and clothed me with joy," the verse says.

Calder concluded with a prophetic word from the LORD for someone who may be called as today's Mordecai or Esther.

"Beloved, I have chosen you and you are My KEY person. I will insert you into situations at the right moment and I will use you to break open new opportunities, new relationships and to enter new territory. And, yes, it will be uncomfortable in the turning at times but know that I am with you. And as miraculous as the opportunity is, you will know that your presence here is not possible except by My grace. But you will know also that I have called and equipped you for this moment," she began.

"I have brought you into the kingdom for such a time as this. And just as I raised you up from the 'ash heap' of your own low place, you are intimately acquainted with My grace and power. You will have uncommon faith-a faith that leads the way," Calder continued.

She closed by envisioning deliverance and rejoicing.

"Furthermore, you will know My compassion and love for others who are yet in dark places. Your reliance upon Me will be great. But many will rejoice in the deliverance that I am bringing throughout the land. The sound of rejoicing will follow deliverance, like after a wave. You will see it with your own eyes and rejoice, for I have called you to be a part of it. In the place of your assignment, you are My key," the minister stated.

Calder hails from Australia. As an author, a couple of her books include "Unlocking the Gift of Discernment" and "Grow Your Prophetic and Prayer Gifts."