Fiona Lashell, an eight-year-old Florida elementary school girl, is making headlines after she stood up against her school's mask mandates. Despite facing more than 30 suspensions from her school, the young student recently faced the school board to let them know exactly how she feels about their mask mandates.

"Just because I get suspended for not wearing a mask isn't going to change my mind. You can keep suspending me. I still have the right not to wear a mask," Lashell declared, as reported by WND.

"It is not fair that I'm getting punished because you guys, the school board, are not following the law. I'm still going to stand up for what I believe in."

Lashell, who was first punished by the school when it ordered her to eat lunch alone in an office hallway, told the school board, "I hope you all go to jail for doing this to me. Your rules suck."