A mother from Cincinnati credited the miraculous recovery of her eight-year-old son to "the power of God" after the child survived being shot in the head five months ago.

Faithwire said Marcella Thompson, mother of Marcellus Whitehead, disclosed in an interview with WLWT-TV that God's power is the reason behind the miraculous survival of her son. Whitehead just returned home after spending months recuperating in the hospital for multiple gun shots.

"The power of God. Miracles do happen. It feels great to have my baby back at home. It feels good to have all four of my kids back together," Thompson said.

According to the family's GoFundme account, Whitehead had a passion for football such that he played for the Cincity Gators before the incident happened. Whitehead is the third child of Thompson and is a "very active child."

Whitehead was on his way home with his brother after going to a convenience store last June 12, 2021 when the incident happened. The brothers were going to buy snacks for their family's movie night. On the way back, 19-year-old Darius Harris, Jr. shot Whitehead on the head and leg, which almost caused the latter's death. The incident was due to "stray bullets."

Doctors from the Cincinnati hospital Whitehead was brought to told Thompson and her family that the wounds show he had a poor rate of survival.

The gun shots caused Whitehead to be placed in Intensive Care Unit for 15 days as he was immobile after suffering traumatic brain injury. He underwent five surgeries for the traumatic brain injury and be faced with confinement in the hospital and rehabilitation before he finally went home months later despite expectations.

"They said he wouldn't make it that night at that moment but he did! They said if he did he would woke up and be brain dead he was not! They said he wouldn't move are open his eyes he did! I'm saying this to say this god is real and there is nothing to big for are god he always had the last and final say so!!" Thompson said.

Whitehead went home in a wheelchair and is has a long way to go in his full recovery. As such, Thompson continues to pray for his healing and recovery while at home. She said her son's miraculous healing showed how much of a "fighter" he is, assuring her that he will surely fully recover.

"He's determined. He's not a quitter. He's definitely the true meaning of a fighter," Thompson stressed.

"Please keep my son and our family and your prayers we need 'em," she urged in a previous statement.

Despite what they went through, Thompson said they have forgiven Harris for what he has done to her son. She added that she is more angry at Harris' mother, though she did not explain why.

"I still forgive Darius. I'm not angry at Darius, I'm angry at society, I'm angry at parents. I'm probably more angry at Darius' mother than I am to him," Thompson revealed.