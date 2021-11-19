An Olympic gold medalist said to be known for her contagious love for God and the United States was awarded "Most Valuable Patriot" on Wednesday, November 17.

WND reported that Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock "inspired audiences" when she received the recognition during the third Fox Nation Patriot Awards held in Hollywood, Florida. WND said Mensah-Stock's love for God and country was much felt during her "patriotic speech" in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last August.

Her speech has become viral since then, showing how she "absolutely radiates a positive, infectious attitude" as she did also during the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

As previously reported, the 28-year-old Mensah-Stock won the gold medal for the women's freestyle wrestling. She is the first Black woman to bag the gold. She is the second woman to earn an Olympic medal for the 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling category.

"I love representing the U.S. I love living there. I love it. And I'm so happy I get to represent USA!" Mensah-Stock said during her famous speech with the American flag draped on her shoulders.

"It's by the grace of God I'm even able to move my feet. I just leave it in His hands and I pray that all the practice...my coaches put my through pays off and, every single time, it does," she added.

According to Faithwire, Mensah-Stock was cheered with chants of "USA, USA, USA!" as she went up the stage to receive her recognition. She then shared her journey as an Olympian and had become emotional in several areas of her speech.

Mensah-Stock said that she reached her accomplishments out of her own efforts from being a mere immigrant from Ghana. Yet her father taught her love for the United States. She revealed that her success was made possible through the support of her loved ones and through her faith in God.

"My father's an immigrant. I made a way for myself. I was taught to love my country. So I'm here representing the U.S.A," Mensah-Stock said.

"I wouldn't be here without my faith, my family and my friends," she added.

The Fox Nation's Most Valuable Patriot Award is given to "everyday Americans who demonstrated extraordinary patriotism." Mensah-Stock received the award not for "her sudden jolt in popularity" but because of her "subsequent display of patriotism, Fox News said.

Emceed by "Fox News & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth, the Fox Nation Patriot Awards also recognized Army Sergeant First Class John Goudie with the "Modern Warrior Award," Andy Pujol with "Service To Veterans Award," Taylor Brandt with "Back The Blue Award," Todd Beamer with "Courage Award," Former Green Beret Scott Man with the "Heroism Award," and Charlotte Bevan with the "Young Patriot Award."

Mensah-Stock received her award from Fox News Host Laura Ingraham who pointed out how the Olympian has inspired so many.

"You've inspired so many just from your love of country," Ingraham said.

Besides love for God and country, Mensah-Stock has also showed her love for her mother during an interview after winning the gold, saying she used her winnings to help her mother fulfill a long-time dream of having a food truck business by purchasing a food truck for her.