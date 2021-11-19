A pro-life rally is set on December 1 in front of the United States Supreme Court in Washington D.C alongside the scheduled hearing to overturn Roe v. Wade through the controversial Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

The National Right To Life, the oldest pro-life organization in the United States, has announced on Twitter that they will be gathering in the morning of December 1 while the Supreme Court reviews the famed Mississippi case.

"On 12/1, we are gathering at 8 AM and rally until arguments conclude and AG Fitch addresses the crowd. There will also be remarks by Members of Congress, and we will even be able to hear the live arguments being made inside the Court!" the National Right To Life said.

Other Christian groups and pro-lifers are also preparing to hold their respective rallies to express their hopes that the Supreme Court will decide in favor of life by overturning Roe v. Wade. The National Right To Life said that the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod will similarly hold a prayer rally on the eve (November 30) of the Supreme Court's oral arguments schedule for the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. But unlike the National Right to Life rally, the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod will hold theirs at the LCMS International Center in St. Louis.

While the Colorado Christian University's Centennial Institute will hold their rally two nights before on November 29 at their Anschutz Great Room. There will be several pro-life speakers in the event including Colorado Right to Life President Dr. Biff Gore, Archdiocese of Denver Respect Life Director Lynn Grandon, and Centennial Institute Director Jeff Hunt.

Regarded as a historical event, the oral arguments set by the Supreme Court on December 1 involves the Mississipi law "Gestational Age Act" that bans abortions on pregnancies 15 weeks and beyond.

The United States Supreme Court announced last September that it will review the case after it agreed in May to decide if states like Mississipi can impose such bans on abortions. The Supreme Court's decision after the oral arguments this December 1 would be pivotal to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which the state of Mississippi requested in July through the lead of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

Fitch pointed out to the Supreme Court to determine the constitutionality of Dobbs v. Jackson Case by pointing out how "egregiously wrong" Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood was. Fitch in October sent the Supreme Court a reply brief where she pointed out that the said cases never did establish a constitutional right to abortion.

"Finally forced to defend those cases, respondents drive home the stark reality: Roe and Casey are indefensible. Respondents do not claim that constitutional text or structure establishes a right to abortion. And they do not seriously argue that Roe and Casey are correct as an original matter. Their defense of Casey is to repeat its reasoning," Fitch said in the brief.

The National Right To Life echoed Fitch's statements highlighting in a report that "Roe should go." The primary reason to this is that Roe v. Wade "was, is, and will remain a hugely flawed, historically inaccurate decision" that unleashed "a killing spree that has already taken over 62 million lives" yet "think people would passively accept it."

Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation Legislative Director Maria Gallagher raised that the "figures are staggering" yet there are still many who do not realize the actual toll Roe v. Wade has done to the United States.

"I once attended a talk where the female attendees were shocked to learn that the total number of abortions in the U.S. at that point was more than 58 million. (Now it is more than 62 million.) Nearly 900,000 abortions occur each year-more than 32,000 in Pennsylvania alone. That is the equivalent of a city, wiped out in one year by abortion," Gallagher said.

"The figures are staggering and are still news to Baby Boomers, Gen X-ers and Millennials. Even some individuals who are pro-life do not realize the mind-boggling toll abortion has taken on our nation. It was the single U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade which has claimed more lives than all the wars America has ever fought," she stressed.