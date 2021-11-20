Newly leaked audio from a recent conference of the California Teachers Association (CTA) held in October revealed how some members of California's largest teachers union had planned on pushing LGBT ideology on young children and how they downplayed concerns over it from parents, school administration, and community members.

"The California Teachers Association (CTA) held a conference advising teachers on best practices for subverting parents, conservative communities and school principals on issues of gender identity and sexual orientation," Abigail Shrier, author of "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters" reported on Substack.

"Speakers went so far as to tout their surveillance of students' Google searches, internet activity, and hallway conversations in order to target sixth graders for personal invitations to LGBTQ clubs, while actively concealing these clubs' membership rolls from participants' parents."

According to WND, three attendees at the "2021 LGBTQ+ Issues Conference" in Palm Springs, California sent Shrier recordings on how the workshop featured radical content. Several seminars at the aforementioned conference urged schools to establish LGBT clubs for middle schoolers, while one audio clip revealed teacher Lori Caldeira why LGBT clubs do not keep rosters, saying that they didn't want to have evidence of students attending the clubs in case "parents get upset that their kids are coming."

Caldeira reasoned, "We would never want a kid to get in trouble for attending if their parents are upset." In a separate podcast appearance, the teacher explained that in the club she runs for prepubescent minors, "What happens in this room, stays in this room."

During the CTA conference held in October, Caldeira and another teacher by the name of Kelly Baraki hosted a seminar called "How we run a 'GSA' [Gay-Straight Alliance club] in Conservative Communities," wherein they talked about strategies on how to get more kids to join and ensure that they returned whenever they observe attendance or participation rates declining, The Federalist reported.

More concerningly, Baraki admitted to invading the privacy of their students to find out which ones would be more likely to participate in their LGBT propaganda club. She said, "We totally stalked what they were doing on Google, when they weren't doing school work. One of them was googling 'Trans Day of Visibility.' And we're like 'check.' We're going to invite that kid when we get back on campus."

Baraki also remarked that their response to parents reacting negatively to an "anti-bullying" presentation to teach kids what it means to be gay or lesbian, they would push the presentation up to be the first thing they would talk about in next year's event. She added that they would do "a little mind-trick on our sixth graders" and hoped that if they placed the discussion first in the itinerary, they would avoid negative responses from parents.

Baraki also boasted about encouraging a parent who disagreed with their LGBT advocacy to transfer their child to a private school because she wanted to wait before speaking to her middle school child about LGBT ideologies. The teacher said she felt "sorry" that the parent found it difficult to have the talk, but that the 12-year old "probably knew all that." She added that parents cannot fire her for running a GSA.

The Spreckels Union School District has yet to comment on these controversial comments from their teachers as of writing time.