In this twenty-first century, the Bible has never been more relevant and accurate, and one pastor urges Christians to look to God's Word to understand what's happening during these times.

Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Pastor Jack Hibbs advises those who doubt the end is near to keep track of current events and make comparisons with what is recorded in the Bible.

For his talk titled "The Deconstruction of Morality," Pastor Hibbs said he thinks that one just has to look around today's society to know that it has degraded into one that is morally bankrupt and antagonistic to God. "The world is spinning out of control," he said, using scripture to back up his claim.

There will be an "escalation" against truth, Hibbs said, quoting Jesus' words in Matthew 24:3-5 which states, " Take heed that no one deceives you.' For many will come in my name saying I am the Christ, and will deceive many."

He said that Jesus has predicted that society's disintegration would intensify in the future.

"God's pattern was that I have made human beings in my image. Genesis 1:27 says, 'So God created man in His own images; in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them." Does that ring a bell with the entire transgender issue?" Hibbs asked.

Jesus also predicted an increase of social catastrophes in his parable The Parable of the Sower, said Hibb citing Matthew 24:7 which states that "nations will rise against nations."

Hibbs then pointed to Jesus' prediction about the death of brotherly love. This universal affection between men will go away, and many people will take offense.

"Matthew 24:10,12 says, "Then many will fall away and betray one another, and hate one another." And may false prophets will rise and deceive many. Because iniquity will abound, the love of many will grow cold." Sound familiar?" he posits.

The end times, said Hibbs, was accurately portrayed in Luke 17:26-30 as being similar to Noah's day in which people were busy feasting and drinking and marrying up until the day Noah boarded the ark. He also noted that it will be like Lot's day in the Bible when people were merry-making as Lot and his family fled to safety.

Citing Genesis 6:5, Hibbs said that the Bible has accurately predicted there will be an increase in contempt for the law.

Jesus has also predicted a rise in terror in Luke 21:11 where "great earthquakes will occur in various places, and there will be famines and pestilence. And there will be terrors and great signs from Heaven.'"

"Fear of the COVID pandemic has gripped the world for almost two years. The economy is shaky, prices for everything are rising, and anxiety levels in society are at a fever pitch," Hibbs continued.

This separation from God will also continue to grow, Hibbs said. Man will attempt to separate himself from God in their thoughts, in their environment, in their schools, in their courts, or in their relationships.

"We will become like 'gods' and call the shots and run the show. What happens to a culture when something like that takes place?" he said.

According to Hibbs, all of the signs are in place and it is past time for Christians to awaken and realize that they are right in front of them.