Bob Fu, the founder and president of China Aid, examines the United States' return to the United Nations Human Rights Council and if this means anything in terms of really addressing human rights concerns.

Washington Watch with Tony Perkins included an interview with Bob Fu, FRC Senior Fellow for International Religious Freedom and Founder and President of China Aid Association, on October 18.

China's new hypersonic missile and what it implies for the rest of the world were the subject of his interview. But as a human rights champion, and despite his focus on China's human rights violations, Fu was questioned about the United States' decision to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council.

"We will stand in solidarity with and continue to work tirelessly in support of the activists, human rights defenders, and peaceful protesters on the front lines of the struggle between freedom and tyranny," President Biden was previously quoted as saying in a statement.

Fu, nonetheless, said that he is "pessimistic" about it as the UN Human Rights Council "has been proven as not only a flawed, but a very, very dysfunctional body."

According to Fu, the council has not only failed to live up to its principles, but it has also become a cover group for the worst human rights violators such as China, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela, and is also the most anti-Israel organization.

On the question of why the EU and UN Human Rights Council appear to exclusively take action against Israel and not other countries, Fu responded that this merely serves as "the first litmus test" for the Biden administration. On this third effort by a US President to reform the UN Human Rights Council, he noted that there has been little success thus far.

"I don't think there's any room for the US to give legitimacy to this field body any longer," he said.

When it comes to improving human rights, Fu says the UN Human Rights Council has done nothing since its inception in 2006 save for a few minutes of "empty talks and speeches."

"But they have provided actually more platforms, more rooms, more talks. for those human rights abusers and they're trying to use that as a propaganda platform," said Fu obviously pertaining to China.

He added that China and the other rogue nations were using the council to tout how good their policies were, ignoring the fact that religious freedom, press freedom, and freedom of assembly were being curtailed while officials sentenced dissidents, journalists, and even committing genocide against minorities.

"I just think there is really no hope to reform this body anymore," he reiterated.

Additionally, Fu reported on the situation of house churches in China, stating that there are presently eight Chinese house churches that have been rejected refuge in South Korea. He said that they are some of the most persecuted churches in China who opted to relocate to South Korea's Jeju Island.

China, on the other hand, has exerted pressure on the South Korean government, which has been forced to refuse all refugee petitions submitted by church members and officials.

Thus, they're hoping that members of the United States Congress and Senate will take up their case instead. Those involved are 31 children and 29 adults, all of whom are at danger of persecution from the Chinese government.