A city in California declared that it is the state's first "Constitutional Republic City," differentiating itself from the rest of the state and the country, where tyrannical and federal COVID-19 mandates are not allowed.

LifeSite News reported that Northern California's Oroville, through a 6-1 vote of the city council last November 6, approved the declaration of it being a "Constitutional Republic City" that is empowered to opt out of tyrannical mandates. The city council approved to ban "any executive orders issued by the state of California or by the United States federal government that are overreaching or clearly violate our constitutionally protected rights."

The Insider, on the other hand, reported that the resolution to become a Constitutional City was requested by Oroville Vice Mayor Scott Thomson as a means to draw the line from the many mandates the state and the national government have already put in place.

"It's just basically drawing the line. It's not necessarily against one specific mandate, we're not talking about one mandate that's been pushing on us recently it's a barrage of mandates." Thomson said in an interview with ABC 7.

"I think it's time for us to draw a line in the sand. Enough is enough," he added, as quoted by CBS 13.

Thomson elaborated that the mandates he is referring to already involve every aspect of the American life and he is just bringing the power back to the people.

"This has to do with the large amount of mandates that are affecting every aspect of our lives and our kids' lives. The American culture and way of life is being challenged at its very core and perverted by radicalized politicians who have forgotten that, as a republic, the power belongs to the people," Thomson said.

Thomson also explained in an interview with Fox News Digital that his resolution aimed to protect the citizens of Oroville, the population of which is over 15,000. He reasoned that it follows the example set by California Governor Gavin Newsom who similarly acted against the national government's overreach. However, he disclosed that the resolution is actually the result of the governor not listening to people in rural areas.

"What we are doing is protecting our citizens' rights as much as we can on the local level. In a way, we are acting as a sanctuary city for our citizens and their rights and freedoms protected by the U.S. and state constitutions. Gavin Newsom (California's governor) modeled this type of declaration for us when he declared San Francisco a sanctuary city (for illegal immigrants) for what he believed to be overreach by the federal government against his citizens," Thomson stressed.

"Our state representatives have been trying to get through to our governor for him to hear that just because something works well for big cities like Sacramento or San Francisco does not mean that the same thing holds true for rural areas like Oroville. If he would allow more local control or listen to our representatives, we would not be here," he added.

Newsom has been known to implement extreme COVID-19 mandates that included lockdowns, maskings, and vaccinations, such that lawsuits were filed against him by religious groups. Newsom's mandates were said to be ineffective in curtailing cases of infection yet was faced with much criticism, being called by a state physician, Dr. Houman Hemmati, as "not based on clinical evident" but politically-motivated.