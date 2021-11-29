An author shared that that the key to receiving breakthroughs and fulfilling destinies is by trusting and living in the presence of God.

In his article on Charisma Magazine, Pat McManus a senior leader at Kingdom Impact Center, an apostolic church in Aurora, Illinois, urges believers to seek the LORD amidst the challenges.

"The time to accelerate into the very presence is now," he began.

"We are being challenged on all sides and the presence of the Lord is the key that will lead and guide us into our next place," he added.

The author declared that the power of God's presence provides hope and unlocks the destinies of His people.

"We are called to break out of our old systems and structures that will guide us for our tomorrows and, with that, it give us a hope and destiny for tomorrow," he continued.

Moreover, he reminded Christians about the Bible's promise in Psalm 37:3-5, explaining the significance of trusting and living in accordance to the will of the LORD.

"Keep trusting in the Lord and do what is right in his eyes. Fix your heart on the promises of God, and you will dwell in the land, feasting on his faithfulness. Find your delight and true pleasure in Yahweh and he will give you what you desire the most. Give God the right to direct your life, and as you trust him along the way, you'll find he pulled it off perfectly!" the verses say.

To further explain about "trust," he made it an acronym in providing his own definition of the word.

"T - together and transition

R - revelation and revolution

U - united and understanding

S - strengthen and strategy

T - transformation to triumph," he said.

He also discussed about the topic through his "Breakthrough To Purpose with Pat McManus" podcast, which is available on various online platforms, including Apple and Spotify.

In the episode titled "Trusting to Triumph," McManus stated that God is "repositioning, realigning and redefining", adding that He is making things in order so that Christians will be able to fulfill and accomplish His purpose for their lives, which he described as "something" that is beyond their imagination.

He pointed out that a person must trust the purpose of God.

He illustrated his point by sharing his own experience. When he visited a foreign country for a speaking engagement at a youth event of more than 10,000 people, he took a Malaria medication which made him unwell and felt very uncomfortable to leave the hotel room. But focusing on his purpose which is to speak to the young people, he prayed and trusted God to be able to do what was needed to do.

More on his article, he stressed that focusing on the Word of the LORD causes faith which leads to breakthroughs.

"When we focus on the truth of the word that the Lord is given us, we can walk in faith and experience our breakthroughs and see our purposes come to light," the author concluded.

As an author, McManus wrote three books such as "Awakening Reformation," "Kingdom Influence through Sonship" and "Possessing the Mind." He also works as a teacher, coach and speaker. Further, he founded the "Awakening Reformation Prayer Network" which connects churches in Illinois to bring "reformation and transformation."