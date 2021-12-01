Christian evangelist Franklin Graham called upon the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade which legalized abortion in the U.S. He believes that the country's highest court must "save millions of innocent lives" by ruling in favor of pro-life laws that protect the rights of unborn children. His statements come right before the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on a Mississippi law that can impact the Roe v. Wade decision.

"Tomorrow morning the Supreme Court will hear a case challenging the MS law that makes it illegal to perform most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. This ruling is of monumental importance & could save millions of innocent lives," Graham took to Twitter to share. The evangelist added that unborn babies at six weeks have "a beating heart, a developing brain and spinal cord." At 10 weeks, they have "arms, legs, fingers, toes and can kick" and by 15 weeks, the child has a nose, lips, eyebrows, eyelids and can feel pain, yawn, and suck a thumb."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear arguments on a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The decision is set to impact the 1973 decision made in Roe v. Wade.

"I'm asking every Christian to PRAY for the Supreme Court to uphold the Mississippi law & forever change what Roe v. Wade has done to this nation. Please pray for the nine Justices of our Supreme Court to have the courage & conviction to protect the lives of future generations," Graham said.

According to LifeNews, this is the first time the Supreme Court has decided to reconsider the precedent and decide "whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortion are unconstitutional." Pro-life advocates are calling on the Supreme Court to uphold the rights of unborn children and protect the sanctity of life. In fact, the Supreme Court has already done so in part by deciding not to block the controversial Texas heartbeat bill, one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.

Conservatives are hopeful for a win this time, after former President Donald Trump nominated three Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to create a 6-3 conservative majority, the SCOTUSBlog reported. According to the report, in the event that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, abortion access across the U.S. would "shrink dramatically and immediately."

Up to 21 states have laws in place that would ban almost all abortions in the event that Roe v. Wade would be overturned. If it does not get overturned, however, a decision that weakens those precedents will pave the way for new abortion restrictions, even possibly on early-stage abortions. The Guttmacher Institute estimated that 26 states including Mississippi will "implement complete bans on abortion" if the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.