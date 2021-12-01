Dutch Sheets, an internationally renowned author, skilled teacher, and conference speaker, urges Christians to pray for the Supreme Court's decision on abortion legislation in the United States.

"Millions of prayers should be offered up," he wrote on Thursday on Facebook. "Ask God to forgive and cleanse America from the shedding of innocent blood (Numbers 35:33). Ask Him to give the attorneys arguing for life supernatural wisdom and language. Ask Him to confuse the thoughts of those arguing for death, to make their logic seem foolish, their arguments illogical and disconnected. Ask Holy Spirit to hover over the courtroom, controlling the atmosphere. Bind evil spirits from the room (Matthew 16:19)."

"Pray for the Justices. Ask Holy Spirit to speak to them - clearly," he stressed. "Ask for angelic messages, dreams, even visions. Ask for them to be delivered from misguided and deceived beliefs. Ask Holy Spirit to give them courage to ignore precedence, stare decisis, as it is called. There is tremendous pressure not to overturn a previous ruling of the Court, and they rarely do so. Pray that this does not play a role in their thinking."

Zeroing in on the justices, Sheets stated that Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan are all adamant pro-abortion and that it is exceedingly improbable that they would change their positions. On the other hand, Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch are adamant in their support for life. As a result, Roberts, Kavanaugh, and Barrett are considered "unknowns" at the moment.

"Pray especially for these three," Sheets specifically pointed out, referring to Roberts, Kavanaugh and Barrett. "We will need at least 2 of them to vote for life."

A look back at history

In 1973, seven leftist Supreme Court justices found the right to kill babies in the word "privacy," according to Sheets' Facebook post. This word allowed abortionists to end the lives of 40 million babies ever since- more lives than Hitler's Holocaust did, he noted.

He said that O'Connor, Kennedy, Souter, Blackmun, and Stevens were the five justices who voted to uphold the abortion legislation in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992).

When Planned Parenthood won the lawsuit, they began selling the unborn babies' body parts. Since 1973, more than 60 million fetuses have been aborted.

In a follow up post on Friday, Sheets said that the Supreme Court considering a case that might overturn Roe v. Wade would either be America's worst mistake or its greatest triumph.

"If the Court rules once again for death, let it not be because we did not do our part to pray. Cry out on behalf of the babies!" he proclaimed.

At the conclusion of his prayer alert post, he included a quote from the Supreme Court recognizing America's Christian heritage.

"In 1892, in Church of the Holy Trinity v. The United States, the U.S. Supreme Court declared that:

'Our laws and institutions must necessarily be based upon the teachings of the Redeemer of mankind. It is impossible that it should be otherwise; and in this sense and to this extent, our civilization and our institutions are emphatically Christian...This is historically true. From the discovery of this continent to the present hour, there is a single voice making this affirmation...that this is a Christian nation. We are founded to legislate, propagate, and secure Christianity.'

Again in 1947, the Court said 'we are a religious people and our laws presuppose' the existence of God. The Court upheld our national motto as constitutional in 1979 (In God We Trust), as well as having paid chaplains in the Legislative branch of government in 1983."

Sheets' commentary on the judiciary branch

When it comes to moral decay and anti-Christ legislation, Sheets claims that it all started with America's judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, in the 1960s.

To him, this is a blatant abuse of power, since neither the founders nor Congress ever meant for a court to be supreme, and the Constitution nowhere grants them that authority.

Unconstitutional justices, on the other hand, were unfazed. With today's liberal federal judges like Richard Posner, Sheets says the need to distort constitutional interpretation is no longer necessary to get erroneous verdicts.

He quoted Posner as saying: "I see absolutely no value to a judge of spending decades, years, months, weeks, days, hours, minutes, or seconds studying the Constitution, the history of its enactment, its amendments, and its implementation... the original Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the post-Civil War amendments (including the 14th), do not speak to today."

In other words, Sheets added that if one asks where in the Constitution did courts get support for eradicating religion from schools, abortion rights, redefining marriage and other leftist positions is that they did not. He said thay they did nothing more than pass laws reflecting their own interests and views while sitting on the bench.

For these reasons, he and other Christian leaders are urging people to pray continuously throughout the Supreme Court's hearing on the Roe v. Wade case.

"Don't give up on America," Sheets urged.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Believers are urged to pray for the Supreme Court justices to do what is right and render Roe V. Wade unconstitutional in order to end the senseless killing of innocent babies in their mothers' wombs. Sheets says "many who come to pray will stay through Friday morning" in order to pray until the time the justices make their decision that same day- it will be good for Christians everywhere to pray as well.