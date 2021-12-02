Several conservative legislators on both sides of Congress are "privately plotting" to force the U.S. government into a shutdown this week to urge Democratic leaders to pull the plug on funding the Biden administration's unconstitutional vaccine mandate.

Several anonymous Republican sources admitted on Tuesday that they plan to hinder the approval of a continuing resolution for government funding until 2022 unless Democrats agree to withdraw funding support for the COVID vaccine mandate.

"I'm sure we would all like to simplify the process for resolving the CR, but I can't facilitate that without addressing the vaccine mandates," Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah told Playbook in a statement, as reported by Politico. "Given that federal courts across the country have raised serious issues with these mandates, it's not unreasonable for my Democratic colleagues to delay enforcement of the mandates for at least the length of the continuing resolution."

It is unclear how many Senate conservatives are willing to play a role in the shutting down the U.S. government if Democrats refuse to defund President Joe Biden's unconstitutional vaccine mandate. But in November, at least 15 Senate conservatives signed a letter written by Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, which promised to "use all means at our disposal" to hinder the passage of a continuing resolution that does not prevent the implementation of such a vaccine mandate.

According to The Blaze, Congress is set to consider the resolution on Friday. This will include funding for President Biden's unconstitutional vaccine mandate. But if the process gets delayed well past midnight on Friday, the funding will officially expire. Several Congress Republicans expressed disapproval over President Biden's vaccine mandate when it was announced in September.

Now is the chance for them to demonstrate how far they will go to hinder it from being implemented. Some conservatives believe that they can get the Democrats to withdraw financial support of the vaccine mandates "out of fear of being blamed."

According to NBC News, the conservative House Freedom Caucus sent a letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, urging him to delay passage of the spending bill. The letter cited President Biden's "very damaging, un-American, and in the worst cases, unlawful vaccine mandates."

Republican Representative Chip Roy of Texas asid on Wednesday that President Biden "doesn't have the power" to mandate COVID vaccines on American citizens. He also called out Congress, saying that it " needs to man up, stand up, and fight for the American people. And that means don't fund a government that is tyrannically forcing people to get a vaccine that they don't wanna get."

McConnell already expressed his disapproval over a shutdown, confirming on Tuesday that "we won't shut down" and reassured that "certainly nobody should be concerned about a government shutdown." Senator Roger Marshall of Texas also put pressure on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, saying that if Schumer will prevent funding for a vaccine mandate, then "this goes forward." On the contrary, "A federal mandate on vaccines is going to kill the economy in Kansas and across the nation."