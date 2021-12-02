Democrats are reportedly threatening to hold a revolution in the event that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade during oral arguments for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

The Daily Wire reported that Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire warned a revolution will take place if the Supreme Court goes ahead and overturns Roe v. Wade.

"Dem Senator Warns Of 'Revolution' If Roe Overturned In Case Now Before SCOTUS," The Daily Wire announced in Twitter on Tuesday, November 30.

The Democrat senator gave the warning during a virtual speaking event with the state's entire Senate and House delegation on Monday. Shaheen raised that overturning Roe v. Wade would be contrary to women's rights, calling it an "authoritarian" move to do so.

"This infringement on women's rights, on our privacy, on the attempt to have state control of our personal health, really is what we would see in an authoritarian state. It's not what we would expect in New Hampshire. I think if you want to see a revolution, go ahead, outlaw Roe v. Wade and see what the response is of the public, particularly young people. Because I think that will not be acceptable to young women or young men." Shaheen said.

In a statement, Shaheen explained her stand was based on her personal experience on the matter after witnessing the "consequences of the pre-Roe era." Shaheen reasoned that women lacked services for family planning and reproductive health during that time.

"I've lived the consequences of the pre-Roe era--I had friends in college who were forced to seek dangerous back alley abortions because women across the country were denied access to critical family planning services. We cannot allow Republican lawmakers to turn back the clock on women's reproductive health and rights, which is precisely what the Mississippi case seeks to do. It is time to sound the alarm," Shaheen elaborated.

She cited the impact Roe v. Wade had on "generations of families," especially their "financial security." She pointed out that "extreme ideology" has prevented such families from receiving their much-needed financial support because local legislators and the current governor have denied funding for abortion through state laws. She railed against Republicans who she accused of making it difficult for women and families access to such benefits.

"I never thought I'd see these types of gross privacy violations and blatant infringement on women's personal health decisions find their way into the 'Live Free or Die' State. No lawmaker has any business telling women when or how they can start a family. There is so much at stake with this case, which is why Granite Staters and Americans across the country need to make it clear that they will not allow Republicans to undo the progress we've made over the last 50 years," the Democrat stressed.

Shaheen, who is the former Governor of New Hampshire, reiterated her stand against overturning Roe v. Wade in Twitter on Tuesday calling the oral arguments set by the United States Supreme Court as a threat to the progress of the country on women's health care. She also pointed out that once the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, "eighteen states will immediately ban abortions in their state."

"I remember the pre-Roe era--I had college friends who were forced to seek dangerous back alley abortions. This case before SCOTUS threatens the progress we've made expanding access to repro care. It's time to sound the alarm on #RoevWade. We can't go back," Shaheen remarked.

According to Shaheen's website, the virtual press conference was held by the New Hampshire delegation with the local family planning providers in line with the scheduled oral arguments. Tagged as "local family planning providers" are Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Equality Health Center, and Lovering Health Center who were present during the virtual press conference.