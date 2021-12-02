Former United States Vice President Mike Pence reportedly said that now is the right time for the Supreme Court to right a "historic wrong" amid hearings being held for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

The Christian Headlines said Pence remarked on Tuesday regarding the Supreme Court hearing for Dobbs v. Jackson during a speech at the National Press Club in Washington. He pointed out that Roe v. Wade "destabilized" American society through abortion in demand and the Supreme Court now has the opportunity to reverse the consequences of the decision it made half a century ago.

"Previously, the court has justified abortion on the grounds that it was essential to the stability of American society. But the truth is nothing has been more destabilizing in our society for the last 50 years than legalized abortion on demand," Pence said.

Pence made the statements on the eve of the Supreme Court's scheduled oral arguments on the Dobbs v. Jackson case, which reviews the constitutionality of states banning abortions for 15 weeks of pregnancy that particularly puts on spotlight the Mississippi Gestational Act. Attorney State General Lynn Fitch requested the high court in July to overturn Roe v. Wade being "egregiously wrong" especially on the Science of fetal development which shows the unborn being fully developed as a human being at 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Pence expressed support for overturning Roe v. Wade, linking the effects it has caused to the issues families have faced since abortion became the norm in the U.S. He also underscored abortion being used politically to justify other "tools" of death in society.

"I believe it's no coincidence that the last half-century has seen a persistent rise in family instability, single-parent households, a decline in family formation, an increase in unplanned pregnancies and an explosion of sexually transmitted diseases. And abortion is even being used increasingly as a tool of eugenics for the elimination of children of the so-called wrong sex or race and those suffering disability. Today, more than two-thirds of all babies with Down syndrome in the U.S. are aborted in their mother's womb," Pence stated.

He called Roe v. Wade a "tragedy" not only for America but also for the entire human history, saying abortion has caused the deatgs of "62 million children in the United States."

"In other words, nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population is gone. Lives of incalculable promise were ended before they were born. The court's misguided decision in Roe vs. Wade has inflicted a tragedy not only on our nation, but on humanity, that's hard to fathom. Its scale is unprecedented in the history of mankind," Pence highlighted.

Pence compared the U.S.' policy on abortion to that of European countries by referencing the Charlotte Lozier Institute study entitled, "Mississippi's 15-Week Gestational Limit on Abortion is Mainstream Compared to European Laws." A majority of European countries--47 out of 50--impose limitations on abortions to 15 weeks or earlier whereas the U.S. implements a "radical" policy similar to communist China and North Korea. He then predicted that Roe v. Wade will soon disappear as a legal opinion.

"When it comes to abortion policy, America has more in common with China and North Korea than it does with Western nations of Europe. By upholding Mississippi's law, the Supreme Court can move America away from the radical fringe and squarely back into the mainstream of Western thought and jurisprudence," Pence shared.

"There is hope on the horizon that the days of Roe v. Wade are coming to an end. Every serious legal scholar in America knows that the Roe decision was manufactured out of whole cloth to achieve a predetermined political and ideological goal. Even the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once wrote that the court's decision in Roe vs. Wade was quote, 'heavy-handed judicial intervention that was difficult to justify.' Now, our Supreme Court has a chance to right that historic wrong once and for all," he stressed.