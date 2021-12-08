Some Swedes are said to have willingly implanted microchips with their vaccination records beneath their skin.

As reported by The Local, Swedish authorities have recently instituted stricter requirements for large-scale events, including asking attendees to produce confirmation of their "double-vaccination status."

The outlet said that public meetings of more than 100 individuals that don't have additional infection control measures in place, such as social distancing or a limited number of persons permitted per group, will now need a valid Covid-19 immunization pass starting Wednesday.

The Swedish Public Health Agency's Karin Tegmark Wisell reportedly said in November that "vaccine passes are a measure that we consider as necessary. As a group, we cannot just sit back and hope for the best."

Everyone who is completely vaccinated is eligible for the Swedish vaccination pass, although not everyone is eligible for one.

People who have been vaccinated in a different country are presently exempt from Sweden's vaccination pass system, as are those who have a temporary "personnummer" (personal number) or "samordningsnummer" (coordination number).

CBN News noted that since that announcement, the number of people who have chosen to get a microchip instead of a passport has gone up.

Hannes Sjoblad, one of the recipients, informed a local news outlet that he had a microchip with his vaccination passport placed into his left hand. COVID-19 information appears on his cell phone when it is scanned.

In fact, according to Euronews.com, approximately 6,000 individuals in Sweden have had a chip implanted since 2014. Microchips have reportedly replaced keys, railway tickets, and ID cards in Sweden, making it easier for people to go about.

The video below (from Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet and tweeted by a netizen) shows how it works:

But in what many are calling the "Internet of bodies," CBN News said that medical implants and other gadgets that are implanted in the body and that connect to the internet are becoming more commonplace.

RAND fellow Mary Lee noted that "it's actually an ecosystem" where "a bunch of devices that are connected to the internet that contain software and that either collect personal health data about you or can alter the body's function."

"We think of this 'internet bodies' as a collection of all these devices as well as all the data," she said.

CBN News also noted that since the advent of the Omicron variant, numerous European states have reinstated restrictions.

The Christian outlet added that companies in Austria have been forced to shut early; in the Netherlands, businesses are being forced to close early as well; and in Germany, the unvaccinated have been barred from public venues like gyms and restaurants.

As for the U.S., after announcing new strategies to battle COVID-19 through the winter on Thursday, President Biden promised tighter testing for anyone entering the country.

"It doesn't involve shutdowns or lockdowns, but widespread vaccinations, and boosters, and testing and a lot more," Biden reportedly said.

As for the controversial Dr. Anthony Fauci, who serves as the White House's senior medical advisor, there is no end in sight to the viral pandemic.

On CBS' Face the Nation, he reportedly remarked, "We're going to have to start living with COVID."