Former President Donald Trump reiterated his warning that the United States is becoming a communist nation and urged conservatives to do something about it during an interview on Wednesday with Newsmax's Spicer & Co.

Right Side Broadcasting Network said Trump was talking about California Representative Devin Nunes becoming the CEO of his media and technology group when he spoke about the need of conservatives to be the "voice" against communism.

The former president created the Trump Media & Technology Group in October and partnered with Digital World Acquisition Corporation in an attempt to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

"Trump warns America will end up 'a communist nation' if conservatives don't have a voice," RSBN announced in Twitter on December 8.

During the interview, Trump blasted the Democratic Party and the mainstream media for their continuous witch hunts against him. Trump called what is happening in the country a "disgrace."

"It's a continuation of witch hunts, anything you do they want to look at it. They don't look at themselves, they don't look at Hunter, they don't look at anybody, all they do is look at Republicans," Trump remarked.

"If our side doesn't have a voice, eventually you're going to end up with pure communism. It's a disgrace what's going on," he emphasized.

Trump also commended Nunes for what he is doing, calling him a "fantastic guy" who he is "proud" of for leaving Congress so he could join him in his new company. Trump stressed his expectations that Nunes, who is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January, would "do an incredible job."

"You're going to end up with a communist nation. We just put out the release on Devin, we are very proud of that, we're proud of him--and I think it's got a chance to be a very important day," Trump said.

In July, Trump cautioned that America is heading towards communism during an interview with podcaster Michael Savage. Trump pointed out the ills in President Joe Biden's Administration, saying the "economy is already in shambles" despite Biden being in office for "only seven months" at that time. Trump explained that the many restrictions imposed by Biden are indicative of communism.

"It's collusive. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. It all happened during this period of time. It happened just before the election--they won't talk about certain subjects--if you know better than anybody, Michael. You know that's the beginning of communism," Trump highlighted during the interview.

Trump's remarks during his interview with Savage reflect his sentiments on it that he shared in his website in line with Biden's suggestion on Cubans protesting their own government, which is a Communist regime. Trump pointed out that Biden's remarks on the issue is an indication of the Democratic Party being "Communists themselves."

Trump also previously called Biden's withdrawal of American military forces from Afghanistan an act of communism and appreciated some people finally seeing and realizing it now the way he does. One indication of this communist direction is the Build Back Better Act that he said is designed to destroy the American Dream.

"Good morning, America! While you were all sleeping, the Radical Democrats advanced a plan that will be known as the $3.5 trillion Communist Plan to Destroy America. This legislation is an assault on our Nation, on our communities, and on the American Dream," Trump stated in his website.

New Zealand's cultural commentator Trevor Loudon similarly spoke of Trump's concern of America heading towards communism in April, stating that it is actually rapidly happening with the Biden Administration full of "Marxist pro-Chinese Maoists" people.