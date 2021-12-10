The California Future Of Abortion Council (CFAC) on Wednesday released recommendations that included becoming an "abortion sanctuary" should Roe v. Wade be overturned by the United States Supreme Court in June next year, in line with the Dobbs v. Jackson's Women Health Organization case.

According to Christian Headlines, the 15-page recommendation of the CFAC is part of Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to assert being a "Reproductive Freedom State." The plan includes paying for transportation, lodging, and other expenses for those who are seeking abortion in California from other states.

Newsom revealed in September that he is part of the council that is composed of more than 40 organizations. Newsom highlighted he has "participated in and (do) support the work" of the council. He then announced in an interview with the Associated Press that he envisions the state to become an abortion sanctuary.

"We'll be a sanctuary. We are looking at ways to support that inevitability and looking at ways to expand our protections," Newsom said.

Christianity Daily reported last week that there are at least 21 states from the South and Midwest-such as Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah that are nearest California--expected to automatically criminalize abortion once Roe v. Wade would be overturned. More states expressed the same intention. This is if the United States Supreme Court decides it is constitutional for states to ban abortion for 15 weeks of pregnancy, giving particular focus to Mississippi's Gestational Age Act.

Besides Newsom, CFAC members include pro-abortion groups Planned Parenthood and the California Abortion Alliance; medical associations like the California Medical Association and the California Nurse-Midwives Association; and feminist advocates, among others. The Office of Senator Toni Atkins is part of the council's Steering Committee together with Black Women for Wellness Action Project, NARAL Pro-Choice California, and Training in Early Abortion for Comprehensive Healthcare.

The California Future of Abortion Council particularly enlisted seven major recommendations in anticipation of abortion being banned in many states. These included an increase in abortion funds investment, reducing administrative and institutional barriers to abortion care, strengthening legal protections for abortion patients, and decreasing misinformation and disinformation on medically-safe abortion access.

CFAC revealed that the said recommendations come in anticipation of the 36 million women who will "lose access to abortion care" if Roe v. Wade would be overturned. While an estimated 1.4 million women would seek abortion in California from various states. CFAC stressed that this displaced women would appreciate the proactive action of the state through a host of programs, especially financial assistance for abortion.

"People seeking abortion care often experience obstacles to accessing care - including the cost of the medical service, distance to the nearest available provider, gas or other transportation needs, lodging, child care, lost wages due to lack of available or usable sick time, and other necessities such as food during travel," CFAC said.

"It is imperative that California take the lead, live up to its proclamation as a 'Reproductive Freedom State,' and be ready to serve anyone who seeks abortion services in the state," they added.

In addition, the council raised that funding is necessary the soonest in line with the Texas Heartbeat Act already being implemented.

"These funds...are needed for direct logistical and practical support for patients such as gas, lodging, transportation, child care, doula support, food, lost wages, etc. Funding is needed as soon as possible with allowances to apply for funds to reimburse for expenses in 2021 (retroactive to when Texas Senate Bill 8 went into effect)," CFAC elaborated.

Live Action's Lila Rose condemned CFAC's recommendations and Newsom's plan as "pure evil" While Southwestern Baptist theological Seminary Land Center Director Daniel Darling called it "unbelievably ghoulish."

"Pure evil. California politicians have unveiled their plan to make the state America's baby slaughterhouse," Rose tweeted on Wednesday.