Some children in Germany are now being subjected to what was called by media as "ritual humiliation," wherein students are tasked to go in front of the class and state their vaccination status on a daily basis. Those who are vaccinated are applauded, while unvaccinated students are scorned.

The report on "ritual humiliation" appeared in Germany's leading newspaper called Die Welt and was reported on by journalist Alex Story in a segment for the TV channel GB News, WND reported.

As part of the daily "ritual humiliation," unvaccinated students must explain to their schoolmates why they were not vaccinated. The report said it was one of three developments in Germany that "should raise an alarm bell for people who are for the mandate."

The second concerning development is the implementation of wristbands for shoppers to verify if they are vaccinated or not. This is a requirement for people who want to access a myriad of stores in Germany.

The third development is occurring in Berlin, where the daily newspaper Der Tagesspiegel launched a campaign against coffee shops that were giving out free coffee to people, regardless of their vaccination status. The newspaper urged the coffee shop to give free coffee exclusively to those who are vaccinated, a move that is "possibly more reminiscent of 1930s Germany" when it was under the Nazi regime.

Journalist Alex Story reports on coronavirus restrictions in EU countries. pic.twitter.com/0UzCpphgtS — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 10, 2021

Fight against control

Meanwhile, in neighboring Prague, thousands of people marched through the Czech capital on Sunday to oppose the COVID vaccination mandate for specific groups, which include those 60 years old and above, ABC News reported.

Protesters refused to wear masks or practice social distancing rules despite the police's directives to do so. They chanted "Freedom!" and said that their constitutional rights were being violated by the COVID vaccine mandate. Protesters said that while they were not against voluntary vaccination, they were strongly opposed to the vaccine mandate.

Last week, the outgoing government established a COVID vaccine mandate that covered those aged 60 and above, healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, and medical students. The vaccine mandate will take effect in March, but may still be overturned as Prime Minister Andrej Babis' administration will be replaced by a new government led by Prime Minister-designate Petr Fiala, who will be sworn in this week. Prague has an overall vaccination rate of only 60.3%.

In Austria's capital of Vienna, thousands also protested COVID vaccine mandate and isolation guidelines for those who are not vaccinated. About 44,000 gathered to demonstrate on Sunday, following several protests over the course of the last weeks, Al Jazeera reported.

Vaccination in Austria will be mandatory beginning February for all citizens who are at least 15 years of age, except those who will be granted medical exemptions. Austria's government said it would not force vaccinations, but will fine citizens about $670 to $4,000 for refusing to get jabbed. Austria has a vaccination rate of 68%, which is also one of the lowest in the region.