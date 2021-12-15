One of California-based preacher Mario Murillo's friends recounted the details of God's Day of visitation at Riverside Church in Clarksville, Tennessee recently.

On December 10, Larry Rutledge reported on Murillo's blog that Pastor Randy Lopshire and Riverside Church had held a revival event in Tennessee. What they witnessed was far beyond what they had anticipated.

People began queuing about two hours before the event's planned start time. And 30 minutes before the service, there were no empty seats in the auditorium.

"The anticipation was thick as they weren't there only for Murillo," he said. "They were there because they knew Jesus would be there. And He definitely showed up!"

It was clear to everyone in the room that God was there as the worship team led them, Rutledge said. Christian singer Gary Chapman was also part of the worship team, and he led the congregation in singing "This is how I fight my battles." Murillo then walked to the stage.

During his talk, Murillo sent a vital message: do not expect for a rerun of previous revivals. Trying to reproduce what happened in the past, he said, will only result in a shoddy copy. Thus, he encouraged them to be on the lookout for God's next move instead and to not be afraid of what God is going to do in this moment.

When the sermon was over, God started to move through the audience, Rutledge noted. Several miracle healings followed throughout the course of the day. Many people were reportedly touched by God, including 30 individuals who reportedly came forward to accept Jesus Christ as their Savior.

Rutledge noted that it would have been simple to go away without an altar call in front of a room full of people who had come to witness God at work. Still, Murillo extended the invitation, and hands reportedly went up from all corners of the room.

"It was a truly powerful evening! God is moving in middle Tennessee. I encourage you to pray for Mario Murillo and for the ministry. This is a unique time and the enemy is fighting hard to stop what God is doing," said Rutledge.

Those who want to hear more about what God is doing in America despite everything that is happening should keep up to date on Mario Murillo's forthcoming speaking engagements by visiting his website. His voice has been heard by millions worldwide, presenting a message that focuses on society's ills and what God and the Christian can and should do about it.

He is a firm believer in the revival of America through preaching the Gospel, spiritual warfare, prayer, and healing. He also believes in both Christian and political leadership.

About Riverside Church

Riverside Church's goal, according to its website, is "building Kingdom Culture." It describes itself as an "Apostolic Hub" because it feels that "apostolic and prophetic flows" are basic according to the Word of God and have a significant effect on all aspects of their "ministry, discipleship, and community."

"We believe we are called to provide a place where discovery can happen through strong relational community and the influence of the full five-fold ministry, Apostles, Prophets, Evangelists, Pastors, and Teachers, which is scripturally functional leadership," a statement on the church's website said.