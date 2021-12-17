Lockdowns and penalties are reportedly becoming more common in European governments' handling of those who refuse COVID-19 jabs.

According to CBN News, an uprising of the unvaccinated is taking place in Europe, putting individuals who refuse to receive the vaccine against governments that wish to stop a pandemic.

Europe is reportedly becoming a two-tiered society, where individuals who refuse to get vaccinated face penalties and even prison time, while those who are vaccinated have total access to society and employment.

In fact, American Alicia Düren and her German husband, Andreas, are fleeing Germany after Andreas was forced to resign from his job due to COVID regulations.

In an interview with CBN News, Andreas said, "I'm not allowed to work anywhere anymore without providing proof of vaccination or recovery."

In Italy, people who haven't been vaccinated are now said to have to take a COVID test every 48 hours in order to stay free.

Germany's European Parliament member Gunnar Beck has called Europe's COVID measures dictatorial and autocratic, deeming them harmful. When asked about the Black Death, Beck said, "We are not talking about the Black Death here. I'm not even sure the Black Death would warrant the effective suspension of the rule of law, constitutional government, and democracy."

Austria, on the other hand, has been the focal point for the world's most severe COVID rule enforcement. Those who have not had their vaccinations after more than a month in confinement will face $4,000 fines every three months until they do so.

"The government is attempting to transform the society into a totalitarian police state," Eric Hewitt, an American expat residing in Austria said.

A toy retailer wouldn't let Hewitt's wife inside the store so she could purchase a birthday present for her daughter, he said.

Music school has also reportedly expelled Hewitt's unvaccinated children for rejecting daily COVID examinations. They can only go inside pharmacies and food shops.

Even the Austrian law that protects medical privacy was also violated. Everybody who has been vaccinated has reportedly been identified by the state and a new Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-style digital identification system for each person is also being considered by the administration.

Catholic activist Alexander Tschugguel, a member of the St. Boniface Institute, feels that Austrians have become the Western World's "lab rats."

"Do you want the government, which enforces things like abortion, homosexual marriage, which definitely shows that they not only do not follow the teaching of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ but rather fight against it?" he said. "Do you want them to have every information available, full control of where you are allowed to go and where you're not allowed to go? Like in China? I say, No. And that's the reason we go and protest."

Citizens in Sweden, on the other hand, are so excited about vaccines that they are even inserting readable microchips into their hands to serve as vaccination passports. However, considerably fewer Europeans have received the booster shots that may be required under future vaccination regulations.

From Barcelona to Brussels to Kiev to Zagreb, demonstrations against Europe's COVID policies have spread far and wide.

IT specialist Tomislav Popinjac said that he moved to the United States to "fight against fascism, totalitarianism, these insane restrictions, and insane politicians."

The unvaccinated citizens of Europe are now rebelling for the freedom they formerly took for granted, CBN News noted.