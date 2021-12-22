Clara Lutz of Hopkins County, Kentucky is very grateful to God for miraculously keeping her two grandchildren alive and safe after the deadly tornadoes that ravaged most of American South and Midwest on December 10 sent them into the air.

Faithwire reported that Lutz had brought her grandchildren to the bathroom during the onslaught of the tornadoes to protect them. Lutz, in an interview with WKRC-TV, narrated what took place that night before 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas was flown into the air by a tornado along with the rest of the house.

Lutz would watch over her grandchildren every weekend. That Friday night she grabbed her Bible, some blankets and pillows, and placed them in the bathtub along with her grandchildren knowing that the tornado was just a few miles away. It wasn't long when she heard the tornado and felt its presence as it shook her house.

Before she knew it, the tornado had ripped the bathtub off the floor with her grandchildren in it and took them into the air.

"I felt the rumbling, I felt the shaking of the house. Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted and it was out of my hands. I couldn't hold on," Lutz recounted.

As the tornado ripped off the rest of her house, Lutz' head was hit by the water tank from the tub. But the thought of her grandchildren taken by the tornado and the fear of losing them for good kept her up to move in the darkness in frantic search for them. Lutz desperately searched but to no avail that she begged God to protect her grandchildren.

"I had no clue at all where these babies was. All I could say was, 'Lord, please bring my babies back to me safely. Please, I beg thee'," Lutz continued.

Meanwhile, Hopkins County resident Timmy Vannoy went to the hill along with Deputies Trent Arnold and Troy Blue from the Sheriff's office to check how his uncle and aunt are doing immediately after the tornado left. They were welcomed by a chaotic scene of people shouting for missing children as a majority of the homes in the neighborhood were destroyed.

Not The Bee said Vannoy and the deputies stopped in their tracks when they heard some noise underneath a debris. Vannoy told CBS News that they called in for backup as soon as they realized there was "somebody under this debris."

"Of course, it's pitch black and a few of the deputies and me, we had flashlights, but that didn't help much," Vannoy said.

The two deputies, who were wearing cameras, and Vannoy then searched through the debris where they found a shower. Camera footage showed a surprising find: a little boy.

"And so we moved all the debris off the shower, and we lifted the shower up, and there was the little 15-month-old, was laying there crying, little boy," Vannoy recalled.

The deputies who went with Vannoy quickly removed the blankets covering the children and checked to see how they were doing. Both children survived.

Lutz, their grandmother, quickly received the two babies from the rescuers and thanked God for keeping them safe.

"Oh, praise God!" Lutz's voice from the bodycam footage can be heard saying.

Three-month-old Dallas' head had a lump that Lutz called a "goose egg" as a result of the incident. This lump was said to be caused by his brain bleeding. Before he could be taken to the hospital for treatment, however, the bleeding already stopped.