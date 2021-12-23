World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sparked controversy this week after a December 20 press briefing in which he was heard and recorded saying that "some countries are using boosters to kill children."

At the press conference, Dr. Ghebreyesus argued that governments must first ensure that members of vulnerable health groups are vaccinated against COVID before starting with booster shots for children in wealthier countries.

"It's better to focus on those [vulnerable] groups who have the risk of severe disease and death, rather than, as we see, some countries are using to give boosters to kill children, which is not right," Dr. Ghebreyesus said during Monday's press conference in Geneva, The Gateway Pundit reported.

The WHO director argued about vaccine "equity in underdeveloped nations, saying that COVID vaccine booster shots must be administered to those who need it the most first, such as the elderly and vulnerable. Even YouTube's AI-generated transcript recorded his precise wording, in which he said "kill children." Watch him say it here:

But liberal, questionable and proven biased fact-checking watchdog Snopes argues that Dr. Ghebreyesus merely misspoke. A WHO spokesperson told the BBC that the director "repeated the same syllable, with it coming out 'cil-children.' Any other interpretation of this is 100% incorrect."

In the U.S., President Joe Biden continues to advocate for COVID vaccines for children. The Democratic leader told parents on Tuesday, "If you're a parent-understandably-who waited to see how the first shots went with other kids before getting your own kid vaccinated, you can stop waiting."

"Six million children in our country ages 5 to 11 are vaccinated," President Biden reported. "Get your children protected today-now."