Christian actress and filmmaker Meagan Good and her husband, preacher DeVon Franklin both took to social media on Tuesday night to release identical statements announcing their divorce.

The two separately posted the same photo to their Instagram pages, featuring a beautiful landscape to which they set their eyes upon as they sat with their backs against the camera. Franklin's arm was around Good's shoulder.

"After much prayer and consideration we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," the pair, who began dating in 2011 and engaged in April 2012 before marrying in June 2012, posted on their Instagram accounts along with the photo. "There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."

Good and Franklin concluded in the posts, "We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."

According to the Christian Post, there was much speculation online that Good and Franklin were on the brink of a separation. But earlier this month, Franklin celebrated Good on her new Amazon Prime series titled "Harlem," in which she plays Camille, one of four main leads in the series that follows career women as they balance their work and personal lives.

Good and Franklin together wrote a book called "The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love ," which highlighted the importance of waiting until marriage to be intimate. The book has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Amazon and is described as a collection of "candid his-and-hers accounts of the most important moments of their relationship and practical advice on how waiting for everything-from dating to sex-can transform relationships, allowing you to find a deep connection based on patience, trust, and faith."

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the 43 year old Franklin wrote in court documents that he and his 40 year old wife separated back in August, just two months following their ninth wedding anniversary. Franklin, who is a Hollywood producer, best-selling author and motivational speaker, reportedly filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The divorce documents also say that Franklin requested to block spousal support and chose not to seek support from Good. This led to the belief that the pair had a prenuptial agreement.

Radar Online reported that Franklin and Good have not been seen together in months, sparking speculation that the two have already separated. Their last public appearance together was at the 2019 BET Awards. The pair do not share any children together. Good told Steve Harvey during an interview in 2019 that "I was one of those people who knew I would be a mother later in life."

At the time, Good admitted that she and Franklin "talk about [having children] a lot." During the 2019 interview, she said that "I think I'm in a place now where I'm actually ready."