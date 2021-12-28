Global Times, a publication run by the Chinese government, ironically called out Jared Schmeck for his alleged disrespect of President Joe Biden who gave him a courtesy call on Christmas Eve.

Breitbart reported that Global Times reacted to Schmeck's use of the phrase "let's go, Brandon" before ending his call to Biden on Friday. The Chinese state-run media outlet called Schmeck "a man who was not being polite enough and also showed his disrespect." It also labeled Schmeck as an embodiment of the "serious division among American people."

On Christmas Eve, Biden called families who had gift requests for Santa Claus and Schmeck, a 35-year-old father and a former Medford police officer based in Oregon, was one of them. The call was broadcasted to the public and was also reported by mainstream media.

"Merry Christmas, and let's go, Brandon," Smeck concluded the call.

To which Biden responded, "Let's go, Brandon, I agree."

"Let's go, Brandon" has been circulating in social media for several months as a phrase pertaining to Biden and the Americans' "dissatisfaction with his job performance." The Global Times called it as an "insult" to Biden and a reflection of the discord among Americans.

"Such a slogan that insults the president has become 'viral' in the U.S., which demonstrates the severe partisan polarization. Biden is the president elected by the American people themselves. However, it seems that American people are not satisfied with his performance at all," the pro-Chinese Communist Party outlet said.

The Global Times raised that Americans could not even set aside their differences on Christmas day, which they stressed is an important day. Breitbart highlighted that such comments are ironically coming from a CCP-run publication considering the Chinese Communist government hates Christ, who is the reason for Christmas, and has repeatedly been reported to persecute Christians because of their faith.

"If the U.S. could put aside political discord for one day of the year, then Christmas should be that day. But the fact is, even a Christmas call to express holiday wishes and gratitude for US military servicemembers around the world is still used to express extreme political sentiment," the Chinese propaganda outlet remarked.

"American citizens may even abuse the president with euphemistic and insulting language on the phone. Such an abnormal situation shows the morbid division in US society and an inability to resolve social problems," they added.

For its Christmas message, the Chinese Communist Party's State Administration of Religious Affairs reminded Christians in their country the importance of "loving the party (CCP), loving the country, and loving socialism." The State Administration of Religious Affairs even directed Chinese Christians to "persist in the direction of the sinicization of Catholicism and Christianity" by adhering to the tenets of their government.

Schmeck, on the other hand, explained to The Oregonian that he ended the call that way out of "innocent jest" and not because he was a supporter of former President Donald Trump. He also clarified that it does not mean he is against Biden or that he actually feels the same sentiments as the phrase conveys.

"I understand there is a vulgar meaning to 'Lets go Brandon,' but I'm not that simple minded, no matter how I feel about him...It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner," Schmeck said.

The Gateway Pundit revealed that Schmeck has been receiving death threats ever since he made that statement. Accordingly, the Democrats are "outraged" by the statement that Schmeck allegedly tricked the president into repeat during the call.

"And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech," Schmeck revealed.

