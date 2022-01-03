A Catholic activist from Austria, Alexander Tschugguel, revealed the government's COVID-19 tyranny and pointed out how "faith" is empowering people to push against it.

Tschugguel, who describes himself as an "Austrian, fighting against totalitarianism" in Twitter, told WND that the Austrian government is pushing a vaccine mandate that legally penalizes those who do not comply with fines and possible imprisonment. Tschugguel also believes that Austria will repeat history in becoming the center of a civilizational moment but this time in line with the COVID-19 mandates through a "resistance" that is "huge."

"Faith is what keeps people fighting. If you go to our demonstrations, hundreds of thousands of people there. You see signs with Bible quotes," Tschugguel said.

"Those people need to understand that if you follow Christ, Christ expects that you are ready for a sacrifice. You don't have to bring the sacrifice he brought. That's impossible. But he gives you your little cross to carry," he added.

Tschugguel revealed that post-World War II priest Fr. Petrus Pavlicek inspired efforts to resist the government's COVID-19 mandates, which is now spreading to nearby nations Germany and Italy through a prayer movement called "Austria Prays."

The Catholic News Agency explained that participants in "Austria Prays"--initiated by Louis-Pierre Laroche--simultaneously gather in public places across the country to pray in the hope that the pandemic would come to an end. The movement has become more relevant in the face of Austria having a 1.2 million COVID-19 infections with 13,282 deaths as of December 16. Plus, restrictions are still being imposed on the unvaccinated despite the nationwide lockdown lifted last December 16.

"Always what brought us to a solution to the problems was prayer. Please save us, we need your help now. And what happened? God saved us," Tschugguel remarked pertaining to Austria's history on civilian movements.

In his interview, Tschugguel also disclosed beliefs that the vaccines make "lab rats" out of Austrians for the Western world. He cited Austria's law on the vaccine mandated that will be in effect on February 1. The said law imposes a 3,600 Euros ($4,000) penalty for the unvaccinated. A separate law, he said, imposes imprisonment of up to a year for the unvaccinated.

Tschugguel pointed out these laws may mean unvaccinated parents losing their children. He said the vaccine mandate is "definitely not in our democratic model" for it is a "plan to create social pressure", a "step-by-step Machiavelli." Currently, Tschugguel said Austrian restaurants are penalized with 30,000 Euros ($34,000) for allowing the unvaccinated to dine in their establishments.

While in Twitter, Tschugguel highlighted the Christmas protest held against the vaccine mandates last Tuesday, December 27. He also pointed out how the local Catholic Church in Austria is leading the faithful against the government's tyranny.

"His Excellency, @BishopAthanas1 encourages #Austria to resist and to ask our Lady for help as we did in the past. Thank you for your support, your Excellency!" Tschugguel said.

Tschugguel's post was in line with a video released by the St. Boniface Institute, an organization based in Vienna that aims to "fight for the traditional Catholic faith," that he founded. The St. Boniface Institute also upholds that marriage and abortion issues would be best addressed by the belief that "humanity can only be saved through faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and His Church."

Schneider, in the video clip, "encourages all Austrians to continue the fight against the tyrannical covid restrictions and specifically the vaccine mandate."