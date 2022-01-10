Alabama Representative Mo Brooks on Saturday said that the coronavirus that caused the global COVID pandemic was a man-made "bioweapon" by Chinese scientists. Rep. Brooks, who is a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, said that it is a fact that must be dealt with despite Democratic leaders' hesitations to openly talk about it.

"People need to understand this: [COVID] is a bioweapon that was created in the Wuhan bioweapons lab of the Communist Chinese Party, in conjunction with the People's Liberation Army," Rep. Brooks said during an appearance in FNC's "Fox News Live" over the weekend, as reported by Breitbart. "It's going to be around for a long time, and we have to learn to deal with it."

Rep. Brooks argued that the U.S. cannot "shut ourselves up," despite Democrats' policy to keep mum on the issue. The Republican leader said that it is this very same policy that "unfortunately has done so much damage to our economy at the assistance of Democratic governors, mayors, and to some degree, President Joe Biden."

"That isn't going to work," Rep. Brooks said. When asked by FNC's Jacqui Heinrich about the validity of his claim that COVID was a man-made "bioweapon" created by Chinese scientists, the Republican leader said he had seen proof that it indeed was intentionally designed as a bioweapon.

"I have seen enough information - some of it classified, some of it not, some of it consisting of private meetings with someone who worked in that program in Communist China, who was a part of their bioweapons program, telling us what was transpiring," Rep. Brooks insisted. "It is a bioweapon. It is manmade, and it was manmade at the Wuhan bioweapons lab."

Rep. Brooks added that while he cannot say it with 100% certainty, he said it was his "belief" that it was so. His claims, however, are supported by reports that a Chinese Communist Party-linked professor said that China "defeated" the U.S. in a biological war in 2020. His statement offered an admission that COVID was deliberately designed as a "bioweapon."

In May 2021, senior researcher Chen Ping of the China Institute in Fudan University, a leading think tank and research institution in China, said in a video that was translated by New-York based blogger Jennifer Zeng that the CCP has won "the biology revolution." Ping authored 51 publications and has received 812 citations. He also chairs the Academic Committee of the same university's Center for New Political Economy.

"In 2020, China won the trade war, science and technology war, and especially the biological war. The achievement is unprecedented," Ping allegedly remarked in the video, as reported by WND. "This is an epoch-making historical record."

Admitted! Chen Ping, Senior Researcher at #FudanUniversity, professor at #PekingUniversity, says the #CCP won the trade war, science & technology war, and especially the biological war in 2020. "The achievement is unprecedented. This is an epoch-making historical record." pic.twitter.com/syKaA65zvo — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) May 18, 2021

A few months later in June, a high ranking CCP defector came forward to U.S. investigators to report evidence that the 2019 novel coronavirus was indeed man-made and leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The defector also claimed he had evidence that the People's Liberation Army managed the Wuhan program, a testimony that also supports the claims of claims of Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan, who in 2020 relayed similar information to the FBI.