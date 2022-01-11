In November 2021, Kyle Beattie of the University of Alberta published a study that took a look at the "large amount of public data" to create an analysis on the effect of the COVID vaccine rollout on COVID related cases and deaths.

The assumption of mass vaccination drives was to help eradicate COVID and bring down case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths. But Beattie's study, which used "a Bayesian causal analysis comparing both pre- and post-treatment periods" appeared to show the opposite.

In a preprint research paper titled "Worldwide Bayesian Causal Impact Analysis of Vaccine Administration on Deaths and Cases Associated with COVID-19: A BigData Analysis of 145 Countries," Beattie found that there had been a sharp increase in COVID cases and deaths globally despite high vaccination rates.

The study "analyzed publicly available COVID-19 data from OWID utlizing the R package CausalImpact to determine the causal effect of the administration of vaccines on two dependent variables." These variables, which were measured cumulatively, are total deaths per million and total cases per million.

"Results indicate that the treatment (vaccine administration) has a strong and statistically significant propensity to causally increase the values in either [total deaths per million] or [total cases per million] over and above what would have been expected with no treatment," Beattie wrote.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the study results showed how the COVID vaccine "caused a whopping 38% more COVID cases per million - and an even more astonishing 31% increase in deaths per million." In total, 89.84% or almost 90% of the 145 countries that had high vaccination rates experienced this negative effect from the COVID shots after they were made available.

Beattie's paper also showed how "86.78% of statistically significant countries showed an increase in total cases per million of COVID-19 due directly to the causal impact of treatment initiation." Moreover, the researcher wrote that countries with few COVID deaths back in 2020 "have fared the worst of all countries after vaccine administration." Such countries include Thailand, Vietnam, Mongolia, Taiwan, Seychelles, and Cambodia, among others.

Beattie came to the conclusion that "The causal impact results from vaccine administration seen in these countries [is] hundreds or thousands of percentage increases in total deaths and cases per million." Beattie also suggested that the results of his study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, "should be highly worrisome for policy makers."

In the U.S., agencies and legislators are still arguing over COVID vaccine mandates and its constitutionality. Some are arguing, with studies backing them, that natural immunity provides better protection than COVID vaccines could.

In an op-ed for Fox News, Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Kheriaty argued that the largest study comparing the unvaccinated and naturally immune to the vaccinated showed that "vaccinated people were 6 to 13 times more likely to get infected, 27 times more likely to get symptomatic infections, and 8 times more likely to be hospitalized."