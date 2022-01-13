With a number of issues that pose danger in the lives of people today, an author shared that there is only one way in which they can be saved - faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

In his article on The Christian Post, Ray Comfort, a best-selling author and CEO of Living Waters, recalled the stories of Daniel and Paul of how they were able to evade the pangs of death simply because of their faith in God.

Daniel, in his faithfulness to the LORD, was thrown into the lions' den after his enemies tricked Darius, the King of Persia, into issuing a decree against practicing the latter's faith in God.

When the king learned that his friend, Daniel, will be facing a punishment due to his edict, he sought to rescue him. However, since in accordance to the law of the land, wherein nothing can change any decree or edict issued by the king, the order pushed through.

A gentile, Darius himself looked unto the LORD for Daniel's deliverance.

"May your God, whom you serve continually, rescue you!" he said in Daniel 6:16.

God indeed moved and shut the mouths of the lions and rescued Daniel from death.

Paul also experienced the same level of danger when he spoke about being delivered from the "mouth of the lion" in 2 Timothy 4:17. Christian scholars argued, however, that Paul was speaking figuratively.

Nevertheless, the verse clearly states that the LORD's protection saved the apostle from danger and enabled him to do his purpose, which is preaching to the gentiles.

"But the Lord stood at my side and gave me strength, so that through me the message might be fully proclaimed and all the Gentiles might hear it. And I was delivered from the lion's mouth." (2 Timothy 4:17)

Mr. Comfort emphasized that Christians are also facing "daunting lions" nowadays, such as abortion, suicide, homosexuality, pornography, adultery, blasphemy and fornication.

"Iniquity certainly abounds as we look into a frightening, uncertain future in a very turbulent world. Sometimes the future seems like a blur," he further lamented.

But the author said that the believers will be able to fight the dangers of adversities by walking in the light of the LORD.

He then shared a story about his driving experience that illustrates this scenario.

One day in Southern California, he struggled to see the road because he was driving against the blinding light of the sun. He did continue, aided by the shade of trees but his ability to see the road was still limited. Given the dangerous situation, he decided to drive back to his office. This time, he could clearly see everything since the sun was behind him and the light was no longer against him.

Citing John 3:19, Mr. Comfort stressed that in the same manner, people will be able to see things clearly if they are walking in God's light, not against it.

"So it is with God. When we look at life through the stain of sin, the very thought of Him is unpleasant. This is because we love the darkness and hate the light. However, the moment we turn around through repentance and faith in Jesus, God is no longer against us. He is for us - and because of His light, we see all things clearly," he wrote.

"If, like Daniel, we have fully turned to the Lord and laid our souls on the altar of sacrifice, we will always know the direction God wants us to take. It is to follow the light of the world - Jesus - and seek and save that which is lost," he added.

Further, he declared that a person who lives a life of sacrifice will be able to confront the "teeth of adversity" by declaring the early Christians' prayer in Acts 4:29.

"Now, Lord, look on their threats, and grant to Your servants that with all boldness they may speak Your word..." the verse says.

In conclusion, Mr. Comfort said that the believers' "glorious victory" is their deliverance from the enemy and death itself, through faith in Jesus Christ. He went on to encourage the Christians to continue their "good fight of faith" until the day that Jesus returns.