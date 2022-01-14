Dr. Robert Malone, who has 10 patents relating to mRNA vaccine technology under his name, and former Trump administration economic adviser Peter Navarro have come together to create a "declaration of independence" from the federal government's COVID vaccine mandate. In it, the two explain that the "quasi-vaccines" pose a significant threat to the American people than public health officials have disclosed.

"In this declaration of independence from a "Forced Universal Vaccination Policy," we hold these truths to be evident," the opinion stated, as per the Washington Times.

Malone and Navarro then argued that COVID "appears to be a bioweapon genetically engineered at the Wuhan Institute of Virology using gain-of-function technologies transferred to China by Dr. Anthony Fauci's National Institutes of Health bureaucracy and funded in part by both NIH" and the Department of Defense.

The two then declared, "No vaccine exists capable of eradicating the virus comparable to vaccines for diseases like polio and smallpox, and COVID-19 has entered a variety of animal reservoirs. At this point, it cannot be eradicated by any human vaccine."

Both of them contend that despite the 61.1 million COVID cases and 846,000 and more deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, "the public health threat of the omicron variant is minuscule." They added that the technology present in today's mRNA vaccines for COVID "are of primitive construction and are associated with the development of vaccine and monoclonal antibody-resistant viral mutations."

The doctors suggested that instead of using "highly leaky and nondurable quasi-vaccines," the world must simply live with COVID because "the virus is so thoroughly embedded in global populations." Malone and Navarro showed how President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci's vaccination program failed to meet its public health objectives with new COVID cases still skyrocketing despite the high vaccination rates in the U.S.

Malone and Navarro also pointed to how OneAmerica CEO J. Scott Davison came under fire for exposing the "overall high mortality rates they are observing in their data." According to WND, Davison, who leads a $100 billion insurance company, recently revealed that all-cause deaths have increased by up to 40% among those aged 18 to 64 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Navarro and Malone then took aim at Big Pharma companies and executives for peddling the "noble lie" that universal vaccination is the key to ending the pandemic. They added that CNN and MSNBC, as well as Big Tech giants Facebook and Google are also in on the peddling of the "noble lie," as the media is "determined to hide reality from the public - even as drug company lawyers work to avoid data disclosure that would inform us otherwise."

The doctors also pushed for the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, both proven as effective treatments for COVID, despite many health agencies around the world undermining and advising against it. Navarro and Malone declared that there is "abundant research" that shows how the two drugs can reduce COVID symptoms, diminish hospitalization, eliminate the need for a ventilator and even prevent death.

