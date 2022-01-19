Kevin Knox II, who played for the New York Knicks, donated a big sum of money to his former alma mater, who will use it to build a new gymnasium.

Aleteia reported that the 22-year-old Knox made the donation to Tampa Catholic High School as an act of paying back the goodness he received from the school he graduated from in 2017. Knox said the lessons he learned from his high school coach Don Dziagwa was part of his inspiration for making the donation. The other part was the values he was taught by his parents Michelle and Kevin Sr.

"I was inspired to give back to Tampa Catholic, as they helped me become the person and player I am today. Being a TC Crusader will always be a part of who I am on and off the court," Knox said.

Tampa Bay Newswire said Knox particularly made a $2 million donation that will be used to build the Kevin Knox II Fieldhouse, which is a state-of-the-art gymnasium facility. The fieldhouse will include a Champions Hall, Hall of Fame, fitness center, coaching suits, bleachers, video scoreboards, concessions, and men's and women's locker rooms. It is expected to be completed in construction by Spring for use by all students and not only athletes of Tampa Catholic High School.

Knox' substantial gift to his school at such a young age is said to reflect his desire for other students to succeed in athletic endeavors like he did. Knox, the eldest among four siblings, started in Tampa Catholic High School as a freshman in 2013. His younger sibling Kobe is also an alumni of Tampa while Karter is still studying in the school.

Tampa Catholic High School Principal Robert Lees, in an interview with Tampa Bay Newswire, highlighted the good example set by Knox to the youth because of what he has done.

"We can't imagine a finer example of an alumnus who exhibits faith, excellence and family. Kevin is a champion on and off the court, and we are so grateful for this gift that will enhance the experience for every Tampa Catholic student, current and future," Lees said.

Besides being known for his kindness, Knox is also public on being a Christian. Knox, who was recently traded off the New York Knicks for the Atlanta Hawks during games last week, expressed in an Instagram post his trust on the plan of God for his career and life.

"I am grateful for my experience as a New York Knicks. I was an 18 year old kid heading to the Big Apple on draft night and I was extremely excited. I have grown as a player and a person and I'm excited to see what God has in store for me. I appreciate the owner, front office, all of the coaching staff, my teammates, and the many New York Knicks fans all around the world. My journey continues," Knox said on Monday.

According to the National Basketball Association, Knox immediately played for college basketball after leaving Tampa in 2017 through the University of Kentucky. Knox received the 2018 AP All-America Honorable Mention and was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Year in the University of Kentucky before he played for the New York Knicks on December 9, 2018. Knox achieved some milestones in NBA history during his stay in the New York Knicks.

"He became the first Knicks rookie since Patrick Ewing to post at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in a game, becoming just the second teenager in NBA history to record the feat. He received KIA NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors in December 2018 and represented Team USA in the 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars," the NBA said.