A National Health Service doctor in the U.K. warned her patient over the phone not to take more doses of the COVID vaccine because the government was allegedly about to pull them out of circulation. The conversation between the doctor and the patient was recorded in a video and went viral this week.

The Gateway Pundit (TGP) reported that the recording showed a telemedicine appointment out of Chichester in the U.K., where a woman was informed by a doctor that COVID vaccines had information that was hidden from the public. The doctor said that the hidden information was about how the COVID vaccine was dangerous because it was rushed. He added that authorities will likely stop mass vaccination soon and that she must not take it for her safety.

"There wasn't enough information and it's a lot more coming up especially for the young people whose immunity is intact, apparently that's enough," the unnamed doctor said.

The woman then clarified if he meant she should not get any boosters of the COVID vaccine.

"So, just to make sure - so, you think I shouldn't have any more vaccines then?" the unnamed woman in the video asked. The doctor replied, "If you ask me that would be my advice. But, yes."

When the unnamed woman asked for more information, the NHS doctor explained, "There is a lot of information coming up now which was not available earlier and very soon all of the vaccines will be completely stopped."

"This is information that [has] really just come up. You won't hear it on TV for a while - probably because...it's a long story, but um yeah," the NHS doctor said vaguely. "So it's very soon they will stop all of those vaccines. People don't know, but yeah."

The woman then asked if she should let her sister, who was due to receive a booster the following day, get the shot. The doctor replied, "Absolutely not. [She] does not need it. Please no."

The telephone number seen on the viral video was traced back to the St. Richard's Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex, England. InfoWars reported that a former member of the U.K. Parliament, James F. Wells reached out to the woman in the video to verify the call.

Wells reported that the sisters at the hospital "provided conflicting accounts." One sister took to Twitter to claim that the video was "definitely not fake." Moreover, the original video that was uploaded to Twitter by a user called @theysayitsrare has been banned from the social media platform for violating its rules, "perhaps adding to the veracity of the claims," noted TGP.

Last month, Members of the Parliament (MP) voted on a COVID vaccine mandate for frontline NHS staff beginning April 1, The Guardian reported. However, ministers recently issued a warning about COVID vaccine mandates for NHS workers in England. A leaked document "saying growing evidence on the Omicron variant casts doubts over the new law's "rationality" and "proportionality.'"

The document was created by Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) officials and argued that the evidence upon which the MPs established the COVID vaccine mandate "has changed." Over 70,000 NHS staff or 4.9% remain unvaccinated. NHS trusts are preparing to send out dismissal letters beginning February 3 to any staff who have not received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine by then.