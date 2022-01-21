A substitute teacher claimed in a TikTok video that she was terminated from work for not responding to a student who claims to be a cat.

WND reported that the teacher, who uses the name @crazynamebridgetmichael in TikTok, narrated what happened before she was fired from an unnamed school and undisclosed location. The teacher posted the video to "rant" for a minute and captioned her post as "a typical day of subbing! can't make this up..."

The Post Millenial, on the other hand, elaborated that the school officials fired the substitute teacher for refusing to meow back at a student who identifies himself "as a cat."

In the Tiktok video, the teacher revealed how things are getting weirder in school because of her experience that day. She then introduces herself as a substitute teacher and explains her role that included checking the students' attendance.

"Okay, okay. I've got to rant for a minute. Just when I thought school couldn't get any weirder, it did today," the teacher began.

"I'm a sub, and the most important we do is take roll, so the school gets paid. So, I'm looking at the seating chart as I'm going up and down the rows and marking who's here and who's not," she continued.

The teacher went on to say that she was already checking the third row when she heard "meow" that she looked around hoping to see a cat but wasn't. She was then told by one of the female students, who probably noticed her confusion at hearing "meow," that the boy identifies himself as a cat.

"I get to the third row and I hear this 'meow!' Uhhh, excuse me? Excuse me? "I start looking on the ground, through the fourth row-everything's good. Go to the fifth row-everybody's there. Then I hear 'meow!' I'm like, 'Okay, what's up with that? Who's doing it?' And this little girl in the very front row says, 'You have to meow back at him; he identifies as a cat.' Are you kidding me?"

In disbelief, she made a joke on litter boxes that pushed the boy to leave the classroom. She then checks on the boy by going to the school's office only to be informed she was fired. In shock, she rebutted by pointing out the truth that children are not cats.

"I said, 'Is there a litter box in here somewhere?' My sarcasm self: I probably should not have said that. He gets up and he storms out of the classroom, and I'm like, 'Ruff!' Of course, the entire class is laughing. I think, 'Oh, no problem, no foul.' I go to the office-Are you ready for this?-to check out. They said, 'We no longer need your services if you can't identify with all the children in the classroom.' And you wonder why they don't have any subs!" The teacher said.

"I told the lady, I said, 'I didn't know cats were considered people; I thought they were pets.' Another school off my list," she ended.

Netizens, in reaction to the video, called it an "insanity" which now is "destroying our children." They point to the Left for causing the madness.

"A society that accommodates insanity can not long survive as it can no longer rightly distinguish between reality & falsehood. #AntonioGramsci #subversion #truth #mindcontrol," one netizen said in Twitter.

"We have lost our ever-loving minds. You can now get fired if you don't believe a child should identify as an animal? Lord, help us!" Another said.