A Chinese government official has warned athletes participating in next month's Winter Olympics that anyone who violates the "Olympic spirit" or speaks out against Chinese rules and regulations will be punished. The announcement comes after some rights groups voiced their concern for the safety of athletes if they protest during the games.

"Any behavior or speeches that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment," Beijing 2022's International Relations Department deputy director Yang Shu declared during a virtual briefing on Wednesday, the Christian Post reported..

Yang also announced during the press conference hosted by China's embassy in Washington that an Olympic athlete's accreditation may be canceled if they violate the Olympic guidelines on speech, Reuters reported. Yang underscored how the "politicization of sports" is prohibited, as per the Olympic Charter.

Rule 50 on the Olympic Charter states that "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites," but the rule was relaxed in 2021 when they allowed gestures on the field as long as they are made without disruption and with respect for other athletes, Al Jazeera reported.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that athletes may express their opinions on any matter during news conferences and interviews that are conducted within the Olympic bubble, as long as it is not during competitions or medal ceremonies.

"There's really not much protection that we believe is going to be afforded to athletes," Global Athlete group director general Rob Koehler remarked during a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch held on Tuesday. During the seminar, the groups expressed concern over the athletes' safety in the event they speak about human rights issues while in China.

"We're advising athletes not to speak up. We want them to compete and use their voice when they get home," Koehler said. The IOC on the other hand, insists that it "recognises and upholds human rights as enshrined in both the Fundamental Principles of the Olympic Charter and in its Code of Ethics."

Researchers and experts including Human Rights Watch's China director Sophie Richardson issued a warning to athletes against China's surveillance, encouraging them to use burner phones during their stay to avoid the communist government's surveillance capabilities. Athletes will be required to use a smartphone app to report sensitive health information during the Beijing Games, which some believe have encryption and security issues.

Meanwhile, Human rights group Amnesty International also issued a warning to the international community, saying it must avoid being "complicit in a propaganda exercise" by China. The organization's China researcher Alkan Akad lamented that following the Beijing 2008 Games, the Chinese government failed to deliver on its pledge to fight human rights abuses. Akad said that the Chinese government's "promises of human rights improvements never materialized."

The U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia announced that no diplomatic representation from their countries will be sent to the Olympics. The U.S.' reasoning was the "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights violations." The games are set to begin on February 4.