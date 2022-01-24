Israel reportedly plans to build a tower inspired by "ancient biblical scrolls" with designs that depict that of the Tower of Babel in the Bible.

WND said Tel Aviv's local planning and building committee have already approved The Azrieli Group's 91-story The Spiral Tower, which is said to be Israel's tallest building at 1,150 feet tall. The Spiral Tower is estimated to cost $800 million and will be completed in 2026.

According to Israel 365 News, The Spiral Tower was designed by New York-based Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. The architectural firm, which prides itself for designing half of the world's ten tallest buildings, have taken inspiration from Jewish tradition and nature in designing The Spiral Tower.

"The tower's design takes inspiration from the twists of a snail's shell, attempting to imitate their natural form. The design also draws inspiration from ancient biblical scrolls and the way they unfurl upwards," the report said.

"More cynical critics of the design might draw a comparison between the elegant design presented by the developers and certain depictions of the Biblical Tower of Babel. Though the Biblical account contains no details other than it builders aspirations for it to reach great heights," the media outlet added.

Israel 365 News cited Genesis 11:4 that spoke of the Tower of Babel and explained that Jewish tradition--particularly Midrash or homiletic teaching--referred to the tower as having "an idol on the top holding a sword, so that it may appear as if it intended to war with God." The same tradition described the tower as having "tall columns" meant to protect it from a flood similar to that of Noah's.

Accordingly, Biblical scholars have identified historical structures to that of the Tower of Babel such as that in 610 BC that was built by King Nabopolassar. The tower he built was called the "Etemenanki" and was particularly dedicated to Marduk, a Mesopotamian God. The Etemenanki is a ziggurat that is said to closely resemble that of The Spiral Tower since both have a "terraced compound" that recedes successively per level.

In addition, the ziggurat has a shrine on each of its top and is a part of a bigger complex composed of storage rooms, living quarters, bathrooms, and a courtyard. The ziggurat is then surrounded by a city.

Yisrael Rosenberg, a Western Wall Tunnels tour guide and author on the spiritual implications of construction projects, told the Israel 365 News that The Spiral Tower's only difference with the Tower of Babel is in the intent of its builders. The Spiral Tower intends to be a "praise for God" while the Tower of Babel was meant to challenge God.

"The main sin connected to the Tower of Babel was not in their action but in their intention. The bottom line is that the intent of the builders and the architects of the Azrieli tower is l'shem shamayim (in the name of heaven). The fact that they envisioned a Torah scroll while designing the building is remarkable. Even if it was just for beauty, beauty can be to praise God's creation," Rosenberg said.

"Tel Aviv needs high towers since it is becoming densely populated. This is a Tikkun (fixing) for what happened after the Tower of Babel. It allows people to be together in Israel," he added.