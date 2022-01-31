Last Friday, the Christian band Shane & Shane released the debut album of its Kingdom Kids initiative, "Worship In The Word."

The album features 10 Scripture-based tracks, including "First Things First," "Your Ways," "Tell Your Story," "Come and See," "Yes and Amen," "Holy," "Take Heart," "Wholly Yours" and "On We Love You." According to the Jubilee Cast, the band made the songs hoping that people will use these in worshiping God, especially with their families.

"Now more than ever, with the onslaught of information overloading us, we wanted to create authentic songs and compelling resources families can use to worship and study the Word together. Our ultimate goal is to see kids and families develop a hunger for God's Word and a desire to worship Him, growing deeper in love with Jesus," Shane Barnard stated.

Having young kids themselves and noting the lack of ministry resources for them, Shane Everett said that the Kingdom Kids initiative aims to provide resources for children and families. With the initiative, he aspires for people to grow in faith alongside their children.

Further, Everett hopes that through the songs, people will remember God's promises in the Bible.

"Because we believe the Word of God is powerful, active and doing stuff that we could never do. That's our prayer for this project and in this record. Hopefully people will be reminded of all these great promises and truths from God's Word that He has for us as kids," he told the Baptist Press.

Barnard revealed that when he and Everett started with the band, they had no idea what to sing. Thus their decision to "sing the Bible" instead, emphasizing the power of God's Word.

"Over the years we've just realized, man, I just don't have a ton to say. He's got a ton. I mean I can say things, but they're not active and living. But I know something that is and He's proven that over and over again in our own lives, just by singing the Scripture," he declared.

On Jan. 25, the RightNow Media launched a 10-episode series about the album, which will tackle the process of creating the songs.

Barnard and Everett met in college at Texas A&M University. Everett was then a rock musician while Barnard was a fellowship group leader. In 1997, the latter released the album, "Salvation Still Remains," along with another student, Caleb Carruth. But the pair eventually split and Barnard began a solo career with Everett on harmony vocals. They would later release their own albums before calling themselves "Shane & Shane."

They aim to honor God by composing tracks that are "biblically based, lyrically rich, and sonically engaging." Together, they have already released 40 albums, which earned over 613 million streams, 100 million YouTube views and two million monthly Spotify and Apple Music listeners.

They also launched the online resource, "The Worship Initiative," an equipping ministry that offers popular worship songs, team training materials, instrument tutorials and devotionals. 30 albums were already released through the project.