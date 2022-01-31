Officials of the United States Department assigned in China reportedly experienced maltreatment for being subjected to anal COVID-19 testing last year.

The National Pulse reported that internal correspondence of the United States Department of State was acquired by Just The News in line with a lawsuit they filed on the Freedom of Information Act.

Republic World explained that Just The News sued the Department of state for "concealing diplomats' anal swab COVID-19 testing in China" last August. The news of the COVID-19 testing came out in late January last year when the Chinese government announced through its media outlets that they will be conducting a new form of testing that is more effective than nasal and throat swabs.

"Some Chinese doctors say the science is there. Recovering patients, they say, have continued to test positive through samples from the lower digestive tract days after nasal and throat swabs came back negative," The Washington Post said.

Just The News released last week confirmation on the anal testing done on the U.S. diplomats after already obtaining the documents they requested from the Department of State through the Freedom of Information Act.

'These documents detail confirm abuse of U.S. diplomatic personnel by the Chinese government,. The Biden administration doesn't seem to have done much about this abusive anal swab testing other than pretend it didn't happen and cover it up," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

Accordingly 11 pages of records confirm the anal testing done on the U.S. diplomats. The said records included internal correspondence through emails that began days after President Joe Biden took the nation's top seat and had the subject "New Testing Method."

A diplomat based in Shenyang, China began the email correspondence on January 22, 2021 giving a "heads up" on China's "New Testing Method."

"So, a colleague from (redacted) telling our group (redacted) that he was given an anal COVID swab at his apartment. Just a heads up, as I am sure it is going to blow up soon... if you aren't already dealing with it. Employee's name is (redacted). Just getting ahead before the word of mouth starts spreading," the Shenyang official said in the email.

The recipient of the email, an officer based in the United States, inquired more information regarding the news such as the "city" the testing occurred, "what number test," and whether the diplomat was previously informed about the testing before it was "conducted in this manner" along with "options" given him.

"Beijing. He is in his apartment as part of the +7 (from my understanding). No notice or options as I can tell. He had to do both a nose and anal swab," came the response.

Another email sent on the same day by a management official of the U.S. Consulate in Shenyang revealed that the directive of the Chinese government exempts diplomats and that the one who experienced it did so out of a mistake.

"FAO (foreign area office) is telling the Embassy that it was a mistake to ask for anal swabs and that it didn't apply to diplomats. TBD how [redacted] will play it, but for now we'll have to tell people they don't have to do it. Reportedly you do it yourself in private so not as bad as I envisioned," the management official said.

However, almost a week after, an email tagged as "Importance: HIgh" revealed that two diplomats--Hedeliza and Efren Balisi--are being asked to take the anal swab.

"Team--FYI, [redacted] being asked for anal swab and environmental test. Can Housing contact (redacted). I'll have VIP contact FAO ASAP," the email said.

To which one State Department official responded that same day, "I have asked (redacted) to contact (redacted) immediately regarding the anal swab and environmental testing. He is calling them now."

The said testing did not push through, however, due to another official who pointed out that the anal swab was optional.

"Please contact the (redacted). (Redacted) turned off the anal swab, and indicated that we are fine with and oral or nasal swab. He also turned off the inside the apartment environmental testing as I protested both of those items," the official said that same day.