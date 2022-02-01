After a moving conversation with a bereaved teen at church, a North Carolina mother named Jordan Roten was struck by divine inspiration and later influenced her husband Matt to make "Free Mom Hugs" and "Free Dad Hugs" banners, and went to a neighboring university campus to give hugs to anyone who asked for them.

Jordan got the notion to give away free hugs when she went to a church two weeks before her visit to the university. She and her husband visited Appalachian State University on November 16, 2021, and embraced approximately 600 people.

She shared in an interview with K-Love that on one Sunday in church, there was a 16 year old girl who recently lost her mom. Jordan could simply see how much the sermon was affecting her, and felt a tug in her spirit to go hug the young lady.

The young mom didn't think twice about approaching the young woman and hugging her. She held her hand tightly and reassured her that she was loved. She had an idea at that point, and she decided to provide free mom-and-dad hugs on a college campus.

The young couple even agreed to hug for as long as the recipient was willing. Jordan claimed that the majority of the people they shared an embrace with didn't want to let go.

They put up signs in the hallways asking if any students, professors, or staff members wanted to be hugged. Jordan also instructed them to embrace until their arms were no longer able to support them, as per The Epoch Times.

With sore feet and full hearts, Jordan posted to Facebook at the end of the day to share her and her husband's experiences. "We gave hundreds of hugs. Happy hugs. Sad hugs. Bear hugs. Rib-cracking, back-breaking hugs," she said.

According to her Facebook post, some saw the signs and sprinted toward them, while some passed by with nothing more than a nod. But they went back when they realized they needed a hug. Meanwhile, others returned between classes for extra hugs.

Jordan considers a hug to be significant because she believes that physical touch can give the recipient importance, dignity, and comfort.

She also stated that there are moments when a person simply needs to be wrapped up in someone's arms. The pair realized how helpful giving hugs had been after receiving over 600 embraces on campus. Jordan documented some of their most heartfelt exchanges on Facebook.

Some students who hugged the couple felt their hearts melt because they were overburdened with school and examinations. There were also a few who said through tears that they wouldn't be able to go home for the holidays.

Meanwhile, a man hugged Matt "particularly tightly" as he lost his father to cancer.

The fact that so many folks said they needed a hug more than they realized moved Jordan the most. "I'm so overwhelmed by the goodness of God and the way He loves us. Our feet are sore. Our arms are sore. Our ribs are sore. But our hearts are so, so full," she declared.

Jordan Roten is a wife and mother of two, according to a non-profit group called The Gathering. She was born and raised in Tennessee before relocating to the High Country in 2012, where she met her husband, Matt.

Jordan works as the Marketing Manager for Samaritan's Purse's Operation Christmas Child and is a deacon at her church, The Rock Boone. She is the founder of Grace Waves, as well as Kingdom Overflow Ministries, which she co-founded with Matt.

Their shared vision is to see people walk in the fullness of Jesus Christ's freedom, to spread God's Kingdom, and to see the reality of Heaven come to earth.